Kanye West Sets Self On Fire & Remarries Kim Kardashian At ‘Donda’ Event

Kanye West was on fire, literally, at his Donda listening event on Thursday night as he remarries Kim.

Kanye West paid tribute to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian at his Chicago listening party Thursday with Kim shocking fans as she appeared at the end of the show in a white wedding dress and sparking speculations that the pair might be on the verge of rekindling their relationship.

Kim Kardashian-West filed for divorce from Kanye earlier in the year after what appears to be months of tensions between her and Kanye, who has since moved away from the couple’s marital home in Calabasas, California, to a ranch in Wyoming.

On Thursday night, Kanye delivered another sizzling performance at Chicago’s Soldier Field, where he gave fans another opportunity to listen to his 10th studio album and completed the experience with a setup of what was touted to be a replica of his childhood home but that which also resembled a church.

As the show moved on and the church was set on fire with Kanye later supposedly emerging from the embers, Kanye stood in front of his childhood home, where he was accompanied by controversial artists DaBaby and Marilyn Manson. He also brought on stage Shenseea who sang the chorus on one of his songs.

Shortly before the finale approached, Kardashian-West stepped out wearing a long white gown with a muslin veil as she walked across the stage to Kanye while traditional wedding music played.

Social media erupted immediately in reaction to the scene, showing Ye with a big smile on his face.

The Kardashians also reacted with Khloé Kardashian posting a Livestream video with the caption- “damn…… I’ve never seen anything this sick!!!!!”

Kylie Jenner also shared close-up photos of Kardashian-West, confirming for fans that it was indeed Kim since many at first were puzzled as to who the bride was.

Meanwhile, Kim’s appearance in a wedding dress might have been shocking, but it’s not the first time that she has been at Kanye’s listening party. Kim showed up at the first listening party in Atlanta in July in a full-on red outfit matching Kanye. She also had their four children North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2, in tow.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations about the state of the divorce proceedings, which have been uncontentious so far, with Kim neither asking for alimony or maintenance for the children. She did, however, ask for custody of the children and the home in Calabasas where she and the children reside.

On the other hand, Kanye filed paperwork to legally change his name from Kanye West to Ye.

According to PEOPLE magazine, even though Kanye won’t be using West, Kim might be keeping her husband’s last name.

“Although Kanye often has creative ideas that Kim appreciates, he also often changes his mind. He might like Ye now, but it’s hard to know if he will in the future… all the kids have the last name West, so Kim is keeping it as is. Kanye hasn’t asked her to change it either,” the magazine’s source is quoted as saying.

On the other hand, the source said the pair remained amicable amid the divorce.

“Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship, oiit’s always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though. Kim still appreciates Kanye’s business advice and guidance,” the source noted. “She is happy that they can hang out.”

It seems that the couple has moved past the trials in their relationship, but that hasn’t always been the case, as it was reported earlier this month that Kanye West became emotional and broke down during a private listening party for Donda in California in which he spoke about the pain he experienced from Kim filing for divorce. However, the supposed verse that purportedly dissed Kim was not shared with fans at any of the listening parties.