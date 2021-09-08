Beenie Man Replaces Barrington Levy For London’s City Splash Festival

Beenie Man will now be headlining the City Splash Festival in London this Sunday, September 12. The dancehall legend replaces another legend, Barrington Levy, who is unable to travel due to restrictions.

The festival celebrates the influence of reggae music, food, and culture in South London. The promoters announced on their Instagram page yesterday (September 7), telling fans that Beenie Man will replace Barrington Levy.

“NEW ADDITION – BEENIE MAN JOINS LINE UP,” the caption started. “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing pandemic situation in Jamaica, Barrington Levy has had to pull out of this year’s City Splash festival, we’re absolutely gutted. However, we’re super excited to announce that the incredible Beenie Man will be headlining, as only his second UK show in 12 years! We’re honored to have him and you can expect a host of classic dancehall and reggae hits.”

Last month, Beenie Man appeared at the Yam Carnival in the UK, his first performance there in over ten years. The “Who Am I” deejay is still not done working there, grasping each opportunity coming his way in the meantime.

The deejay also took to his personal social media account to announce his planned presence at the festival.

“I’m looking forward to a great show with my coworkers,” he reiterated after explaining that his ‘brother’ won’t be able to make it.

It is not exactly clear whether or not Barrington Levy is under quarantine, as fans are speculating. Nevertheless, they are offering prayers and encouragement in the case that this is an unfortunate situation.

While some social media users are saddened that Barrington Levy will be absent, they expressed their delight that Beenie Man, who is perceived to be the King of the Dancehall by his fans, will be in attendance.

“Gutted about @barringtonlevy411 but hyped for your set,” one person commented below Beenie Man’s post, while another predicted, “this gonna be epic.”

Other artistes set to hit the stage at the Beckenham Place Park event this weekend include Jesse Royal, who will be performing as a special guest, Lila Ike, Iration Steppas, Twinkle Brothers, and General Levy others.