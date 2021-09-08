50 Cent Continues To Use Michael K. Williams’ Death To Promote ‘Power’ Amid Backlash

Hip-hop fans are now very familiar with 50 Cent’s trolling tactics. Most have a good laugh when he gets going at his opponents, but his most recent attempt at trolling has not left a good taste in the mouths of fans.

While many were expressing shock and extending their condolences to the family of beloved actor Michael K. Williams, 50 Cent tried to plug his series, Raising Kanan. His Instagram post has received severe backlash considering the fact that the cause of death of the actor has not yet been confirmed, even though there’s been speculation that it could be tied to a drug overdose.

The rapper and television producer posted: “Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP michael k. Williams.” It seems the post was eventually deleted but not before screenshots of it were caught.

The rumors leading to many believing that Michael K. Williams died from a drug overdose came about as a result of the reported discovery of drug paraphernalia near his body. His lifeless body was found in his Brooklyn apartment over the last weekend.

Other sources indicate that he was found on the couch after his family came to check on him. The family has since told reporters that they went to check on him after they found it suspicious that he was not responding to text messages.

The pair do have some history, and a few years ago, they traded blows online after 50 shared a post of incarcerated mogul James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond. In that post, he had a caption that implied that Henchman got jumped while behind bars.

Williams shot back at 50 Cent with a video. “I just stopped pass with a little message for anyone who may or may not be interested in anything they’ve heard in regards to Jimmy Rosemond on social media these past few days,” he said.

He added, “They are completely false y’all. I speak to him and his team of lawyers on a regular basis and I assure you he is fine and in prayer. So with that I’ll say to anyone under the sound of this simple man’s voice God bless.”

50 Cent took the message as a sign of aggression towards him and soon issued a reply saying, “Old Omar how much they pay you to play a punk PUNK. Mind your business da f@ck wrong wit you.” From all appearances, sadly, they never seemed to resolve that beef.

Williams first shot into the limelight after playing the infamous Omar Little on HBO’s The Wire. From that platform, he was able to secure a number of roles in many other films and television shows. Some of the most popular include his role on Lovecraft Country, Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, 12 Years a Slave, and Assassin’s Creed.

According to Williams’ representative, “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

In another post that seems to have been deleted, 50 shot back at critics defending his comments, saying, “Don’t ever try to understand me I’m different. I don’t do all the fake love sh*t.”

Needless to say, fans didn’t really care for his take on the matter and have continued to label him insensitive for the post as the Williams family continues to struggle with the sudden loss of their loved one. We join fans in extending our condolences to the Williams’ family.

