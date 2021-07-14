Wizkid’s “Essence” Creates Billboard History With Hot 100 Debut

Wizkid has his name written down in history as his song “Essence” is now the first Nigerian song to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song, which also features another Nigerian gem Tems, debuted at No. 82 on the Hot 100 chart this week. In a tweet on Monday (July 12), Billboard announced the news, pointing out that this is Tems’ first entry on the chart, a major step in her career.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart rankings are based on both digital and physical sales, radio play, and online streaming in the US.

“Essence” is the fourth song on WizKid‘s highly praised October 2020 album, Made In Lagos. This new development marks the second time Made In Lagos made it to Billboard’s World Album Chart. The 14-track album, recently rated as one of the best by young rap star Saweetie, features a range of artists, including H.E.R., Damian Marley, Burna Boy, Skepta, Projexx, Ella Mai, and Tems.

.@wizkidayo's "Essence," featuring @temsbaby, debuts at No. 82 on this week's #Hot100. It earns Tems her first career entry on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 12, 2021

Last month, “Essence” debuted at No. 91 on the UK Singles Chart after “Ginger” featuring Burna Boy peaked at No. 67. The charting made “Made in Lagos” the only Nigerian album to have more than one song on the UK Singles Chart.

Along with “Ginger,” “Essence” has also become a global hit, making huge strides since its release and continues to gain worldwide recognition.

The song is gradually becoming a crowd favorite and has become a summer banger among celebrities.

Actor/singer Jamie Foxx recently shared a video of himself listening to the song from his car as he drives through the streets wearing a white T and sunglasses. Nigerian record producer Maleek Berry posted on his story an entire crowd of people rocking to and singing the song word for word, the most famous line “You don’t need no other body,” piercing the crowded room. Rapper Rubi Rose posted a video of herself rocking to the song.

Additionally, former US president Barack Obama also listed WizKid’s “Essence” among his favorite songs last year.

The historic entry of the song on the Billboard Hot 100 is just more proof of its growing popularity among WizKid fans.