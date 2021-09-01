Juicy J Hit The Studio With Shenseea Calls Her, “Super Talented”

Juicy J and Shenseea cooking in the studio.

ShenYeng seems to be cooking new music as she was spotted in the studio with Juicy J. The Jamaican dancehall princess is fresh off her recent career boost, which saw her appearing on two songs on Kanye West’s 10th Studio album, Donda, and her surprised appearance at his live album listening event in Chicago.

Now, it seems that she’s making music even as she teased that her debut studio album is on the way. In June, Shenseea revealed that her debut album is done.

On Tuesday, Three 6 Mafia rapper, Juicy J, shared several images of the pair in the studio. “SUPER TALENT,” he said of Shenseea. Meanwhile, Romeich Major, her local manager, spoke of Shenseea’s work ethic, which he attributes to paving the way for her growing success.

“Shenseea never take a break so when you see her winning don’t chat s*** respect her hustle @juicyj we good!!!!” Major said.

Juicy J is a Billboard charting artist with several hits like “Bands to Make her Dance” and “Dark Horse.”

Shenseea has been making moves and has been seen with a number of hit-making producers in the hip hop and R&B music industry.

Earlier in the year, she shared images of herself in the studio with American record producer and songwriter Scott Storch, rapper Juicy J, and Canadian record producer, DJ, and songwriter Murda Beatz.

Shenseea is currently in the states for several performances, including one upcoming in Miami this weekend.

Meanwhile, the deejay shared on Wednesday another accomplishment that she is the first Jamaican artist to make the Spotify daily top 5 in 5 years.