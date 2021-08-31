Shenseea Praised Kanye West For Career Boast After Getting 2 Features On ‘Donda’

Shenseea took time out her busy schedule to publicly thanked Kanye West for blessing her with two features on his new album, Donda.

The dancehall princess threw shots at those who are all about talk and never backing it up as she celebrated being among the few female artists to feature on the long-awaited album that was finally released on Sunday, August 29.

Shenseea shared her gratitude for being picked to be on the album and also being coached by Kanye West, who is regarded as a genius in the music and fashion industry.

“People will say they support me but SHOWING that support is what counts! @kanyewest I can’t thank you enough for it all! The insight, the exposure, opportunity, support etc…” Shenseea began.

“You could’ve picked any other female artiste but you chose ME! As you said “this is only the beginning” #DONDA…not 1 but TWO songs on this amazing album. God is great I know the Caribbean proud a me!! Which is your fave?? 1or 2????” she asked her fans on her official Instagram account.

Shenseea featured on “OK OK Pt 2” and “Pure Souls” on the 27-track project that features a number of big artists like Jay-Z, DaBaby, Francis & the Lights, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, the late Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch and others.

Shenseea’s appearance was first teased at the album listening party in Chicago in which Kanye performed “Pure Souls,” in which Shenseea appeared on stage with Roddy Ricch and Marilyn Manson, who received production credits for the song.

Shenseea had shared Stories prior to the event that she had gotten dressed in her car while on the way to the event and that her all-black outfit was styled by Yeezy.