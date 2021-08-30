Popcaan Officially Launches Unruly Cannabis Tea Now On Sale

Popcaan’s want you to take a sip of his Unruly Tea.

If ever there was a model to success for young deejays to follow, it would have to be Popcaan’s. The ‘Unruly Boss’ has stamped his mark in the dancehall genre and is enjoying the success of his brand. His latest endeavor, his very own cannabis-infused tea line called “Unruly’ was officially launched on August 26.

He made the announcement via Instagram, saying, “Unruly tea is now available at theunrulyshop.com. It is 100% legal and safe to consume. Supports Immune system, Enriched vitamin C, Vegan Friendly, Helps reduce stress & anxiety, Contains CBD only, no THC.”

One of the first to congratulate him was veteran Bounty Killer, who applauded his use of branding. Many of his over two million fans also took the time to congratulate the “Wine for Me” singer.

“Unruly and legal same time what’s the catch,” one fan quipped, while another added, “All day medication.” Many chose to use the fire emoji to show their approval.

Popcaan first announced that he would be dropping the brand back in January this year. The tea is now available in 10 tea-bag sachets and has a citrus splash for good measure. At that time, he made it a point to let his fans and potential consumers know that the product is made from the non-psychoactive byproduct of marijuana, more popularly known as Cannabidiol or CBD.

CBD has become extremely popular in recent times and is being used to treat a myriad of conditions mostly associated with pain relief. However, it has other uses, such as anxiety and epilepsy.

The tea comes from Popcaan’s partnership with St. Ann-based cannabis company Nassential Ltd. The company already produces CDB products.

Will you be trying “Unruly” tea?