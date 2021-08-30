B. Slade Responds To Bri Babineaux Accusing Kanye West Of Illegal Sampling Song

Kanye West is accused of using a sampled verse and using it in his ‘Donda’ album without offering the artist compensation or credit.

Singer Bri Babineaux on Sunday shared that she was surprised to learn that she was on the album in the song “Lord I need You” track as she was never informed that her performance of the song was going to be used.

“It Would’ve Been Nice To Know Before The Album Came Out.”

‘Donda’ was finally released on Sunday but not without its fair share of drama and controversy, as Kanye later said that Universal released the album without his approval and caused one of the tracks with DaBaby to be banned from being streamed.

Other issues that have since arisen are artists lashing out at Kanye, who made them record verse but dropped them from the final cut of the album.

Now, the latest speculation is whether Bri ought to be compensated for Kanye using her sample.

After the album was released, fans of Babineaux excitedly pointed out that her rendition was featured on the song. The verse that appeared in the song is:

“Lord sometimes I feel like I can’t make it, Lord sometimes I just feel like I can’t go on. But Lord I need you to wrap your arms around me.”

The gospel artist reacted to posts she shared in which her fans tagged her and insisted that Kanye run her her “coins.”

“Thank you to everyone who congratulated me on the #Donda album. However, I had no knowledge of this [beforehand]. It would’ve been nice to know before the album came out smh…. Who does that voice sound like to y’all? #donda,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Kanye West nor his manager Abou “Bu” Thiam have addressed the claims.

However, the original composer and writer for the song B Slade took to social media on Monday to clap back at Bri for sampling his song.

“But you didn’t call ME to clear your version of the song that was sampled though. You were discovered by doing a rendition of a song that I wrote 100%……So Kanye stole nothing because he came to the rightful owner of the song legally. Let’s all be eclear here,” he wrote on Twitter.

B Slade added that “it’s the way folks try to erase me out of the equation for me,” he added. Meanwhile, a fan asked if he cleared the verse for Kanye –“you sold it,” a person commented under his original tweet.

Slade, however, clarified that he didn’t receive compensation.

“I sold what? I didn’t sell anything,” he responded.