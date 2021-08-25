Ding Dong Debuts New “Curfew” Dance With Fire New Song

“Curfew” is the new dance from Ding Dong and he got a fire new song of the same name.

Jamaica continues to battle the pandemic that left most major sectors, including entertainment, struggling to restore to normalcy. With chaos afoot, dancehall entertainer Ding Dong has taken on the responsibility of keeping Jamaicans who are stuck miserably in curfews and lock-downs entertained.

The dancer turned deejay has released yet another high-energy single aimed at unlocking the inner dancer hidden within his loyal fans.

Some fans may still be struggling with the dance move which accompanied his May 2021 single “Pull Up.” Nonetheless, Ding has again issued a new dance move along with his newest single, “Curfew.”

The song creatively uses current circumstances; (Jamaica being under curfew since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in March 2020) to give instructions for the dance move.

“Lock dung di place like Brogad, See di don circle like police. Curfew di place like soldiers, soldiers, mi enemy dem a di least…,” he spits in the refrain.

“Watch eh walk, watch eh walk, Point pan dem watch eh sparks,bend unu back now, do di walk, knock up yuh knee dem, do di walk,” Ding Dong instructs.

The song has received a wave of positive feedback from fans on both YouTube and Instagram. “Dance nice again , this bring back 2003 kinda vibes,” one person said, while another commended, “wow. This well constructed like a musical architect!!”

Moments after the song’s release, Ding Dong took to Instagram to show his followers how the dance is done, with a demonstration by his Ravers Clavers dance crew members, Pata Skeng and Kidd Ravers.

“SONG OUT NOW!!!! #DINGDONGVEVO go hold a vibes to it make a video and post,” Ding Dong charged his followers in the caption.

Ding Dong also gets a huge cosign from his friend Safaree Samuels who got a chance to listen to the song before it’s official release on Tuesday and it’s clear he was feeling it.

Sooner or later, Ding Dong, whose real name is Kemar Ottey, will be posting videos displaying the attempts of fans or fellow dancers taking on the new dance move.

The “New Dancing King,” as Ding Dong had declared himself to be, is famous for ‘dancing tunes’ and dances such as “Bad Man Forward/Bad Man Pull Up,” “Fling,” and “Genna Bounce.”