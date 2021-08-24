Lil Uzi Vert Told Fans That Kanye West Is A “Fake Pastor”

Lil Uzi Vert not a fan of Kanye West.

It seems that Lil Uzi Vert is taking sides when it comes to the fully revived beef between Kanye West and Drake. Uzi offloaded his thoughts on Twitter on Monday night as he posted a comment about the Jesus is King rapper that left fans musing about his motives.

“Kanye a fake pastor,” the now-deleted tweet along with the laughing face emoji read.

There isn’t any context as to why Lil Uzi Vert made a comment about Kanye West, but he is definitely in the same circle as the “One Dance” rapper. It’s unclear if he and Drake have a friendship because the two rappers have never shared a public camaraderie like Drake normally does with many of the younger rappers in the game nowadays.

It’s anybody’s guess whether the comment has anything to do with the beef between Kanye and Drake, but the latest development between them stems from the release of Drake’s song with Trippie Redd- “Betrayal,’ where Drake disses Kanye’s plan to release his album Donda on the same day as his ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album.

Kanye also responded by sharing a video chat online in which he adds Drake and his former nemesis Pusha-T. Kanye also shared Drake’s home address to millions of followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, observers on the whole melee thought Lil Uzi was upset that he wasn’t on Kanye’s album.

“U mad u got left off Donda,” wrote one person.

Lil Uzi, however, responded, “Chill bro before he don’t send my head bag mask thing.”

In 2020, Uzi said he and Kanye were not friends even though they appear in collaboration for Travis Scott’s “Watch.”

“On some real shit, Kanye West ain’t fu**in’ with me,” he said in a video. Kanye, however, reposted the video with a cheeky caption that basically said Lil Uzi was a fan.

“I love UZI,” tweeted Ye while giving him props. “I be saying the same thing about Steve Jobs I be feeling just like UZI.”

In the meantime, Kanye has held onto his changed career path as he focuses his latest album Donda in a religious light with many references to God. The rapper previously won a Grammy for his Jesus is King album at the 2020 Grammy’s Awards.