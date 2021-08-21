Usain Bolt & NJ Announces Debut Album “Country Yutes” Drops September

Usain Bolt is furthering his musical aspirations with his debut album, Country Yutes, dropping next month.

The Jamaican sprint legend retired from track and field in 2017 following a decorated career that cemented his place in the sport as the greatest of all time. While fans were saddened to see him hang up his spike, most folks supported his decision. Since his retirement, Usain Bolt‘s life has included raising a family and making music under his own record label, 9.58 Records.

Now it’s time for him to take things up a few notches with his first body of work. On Friday (August 20), Usain Bolt revealed his upcoming debut album on his Instagram page.

“Country Yutes. Debut Album. Pre-Save 03.09.21,” he captioned his post with three lightning bolt emojis.

The track legend also showcased the artwork for the upcoming project. The thirty-five-year-old was seen decked out in a pink shirt and black-striped shorts. The sprinter turn deejay posted for the cover photo in his studio while his manager and best friend, NJ, sat in a chair beside him. He made a point of duty to point to the Puma kicks he was wearing. Bolt disclosed within the post that the compilation would be produced by A-Team Lifestyle. The 14-track album is currently available for pre-order.

Before his upcoming album, set to make its debut on September 3, the world record holder had already released his first single, “Living The Dream,” a collaboration with his manager NJ, back in January.

Usain Bolt expressed in an interview with ZIP 103 FM that his music profession is something he takes seriously after his release was met with some harsh criticism from some dancehall fans and even from dancehall star Popcaan.

“Music-wise we are working on some new riddims to drop soon,” Bolt said. “Now with the whole pandemic, we’re not trying to rush anything.”

Usain Bolt also accentuated that he would keep working hard and continue being patient, which will almost guarantee that his music will be as global as his talents in track and field over time.

“That’s the major goal yuh know, to try to get to not only dominate not only the Jamaican market, but also to get into the international market, but as I said it takes time,” he added.

Usain Bolt is a monumental inspiration for many of his fans, and his fans are praying for the success of his first album.