Spice “Captured” Her No. 1 Album Billboard Plaque

Spice finally got her hands on her Billboard plaque for No. 1 album.

The Dancehall deejay shared on her official Instagram that she has finally received her plaque for being No. 1 on Billboard Reggae Charts for her mixtape Captured. According to Spice, her song “Black Hypocrisy” was also the No. 1 single.

“Thanks @billboard and @hapilos for finally sending my #1 Billboard plaque to me on my birthday #CapturedMixtape. My mixtape went #1 on Billboard but my single #BlackHypocrisy also went #1 so can I can get a plaque for the single too, @hapilos mi need it” she said.

She also thanked fans for their support. “Besties this is a gift from you so THANK YOU, Let’s send 10 all the way up,” she said.

In separate videos, Spice said she was finally settling down to open her many gifts since her birthday was very busy.

‘Captured’ was released in 2018 independently by Spice’s own record label, Spice Official Entertainment, and Hapilos Digital.

The mixtape and its number one song caused quite a stir as “Black Hypocrisy” marketing saw Spice appearing shades lighter than her actual complexion. However, after the song was released, it was revealed that Spice’s stunt was to make a point about colorism in the black community. The song spoke about the stigmas that black people of darker tones felt from other sections of society, particularly their own race.

The dancehall deejay has often spoken about her experiences which she said hurt her but that she was black and proud of her skin tone as she called out colorists with their backhanded compliments.

Spice released her debut album, 10, on August 6th this year. The project, which has been a decade in the works, debut at No. 6 on the Billboard Reggae Album Chart. Among the star-studded guestlist includes Shaggy and Sean Paul.