Vybz Kartel’s Eldest Son Likkle Vybz Expecting First Child

Vybz Kartel is about to be a grandfather again.

Likkle Vybz reassures his incarcerated dad Vybz Kartel‘s legacy stays strong with grandbaby number 2. A photo of Kartel’s eldest son and his very pregnant girlfriend has been making the rounds on social media as Gaza fans celebrates the expansion of the ‘Gaza Empire.’ Sources told Urban Islandz that the younger Vybz, who is already an uncle, is expecting his first child this year.

“Well them father did seh go get a gyal an go get yuh children so they did just that,” one user noted while another wished for a safe delivery for both mother and baby, saying, “All the best.. wishing u a safe delivery and a healthy gaza baby.”

The news of the expecting couple comes almost a year after Likkle Vybz’s younger brother announced that he was expecting his first child. A shower was hosted by Likkle Addi‘s mother, Tanesha “Shorty” Johnson, where she bestowed her blessing on the union through a picture of her embracing the then soon to be mom and dad.

At the time of the announcement, Likkle Addi was 15 years old, and the child’s mother was 18 years old. This age difference, coupled with him becoming a teenage father, stirred some controversies as some fans on social media expressed their outrage. These comments were quickly shut down by Vybz Kartel, who said, “Don’t worry bout those two millionaires. What the f*** you think i work so hard for..#legacy.”

Vybz Kartel also shared a photo of Likkle Addi and his pregnant girlfriend with this caption, “Congrats to me son & daughter and extended family #newgeneration #gazanation #whovex #gazarmy #1don.”

With that said, fans are sure to be looking out for his response to the latest addition to his family.

Likkle Vybz is Kartel’s eldest son. In April of this year, he celebrated his 18th birthday, which signaled his eligibility to take over his father’s Portmore Empire Music Label, Adidjaheim Records.

During an Onstage Interview with Winford Williams earlier this year, he noted that on assuming the reins of the record label, he would be recruiting new artists along with his brother Likkle Addi and music production headed by the youngest World Boss Jr.

Both Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi are still in school. Likkle Addi attends Jamaica College and is presently in 5th form. Likkle Vybz, who also attended Jamaica College, said during the interview that he was majoring in business studies to increase his knowledge of the business side of music.