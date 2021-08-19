Spice To Jada Kingdom: “I love you sis, I’m a super fan of your music”

As Jada Kingdom steadily climb up the ranks in dancehall, she appears to have the full support of a more established artiste.

Spice, often referred to as the Queen of Dancehall, took to Instagram on Thursday (August 19) to shower Jada Kingdom with praise. Both women had shows on the same night at different cities in Connecticut, but that did not stop Jada from supporting Spice’s show in Bridgeport after wrapping up her set an hour away in Hartford.

For this, Spice seemed extremely grateful. The 39-year-old Dancehall veteran posted a photo of herself and Jada having fun outside the venue after putting on a show for her fans. She also posted a video showing both women hyping each other up and expressing love, while Spice’s hit single “Go Down Deh” played in the background.

“Big up yuh nice clean self Jada… good mout Jada, clean hole, shape good… clean underneath, man want yuh… two a we deh a Connecticut one time,” Spice declared in all fun and jokes in the video. But the deejay had much more than that to say.

“I speak it all the time , dancehall big enough to share for all of us,” Spice started a lengthy caption dedicated to the “Heavy” singer. “She worked her show and then came to support mine after, and even tho I finished my performance we still had our own quick fun outside.”

She continued, “@jadakingdom I love you sis, I’m a super fan of your music, Talented AF, just gwan big up Yuh nice clean self, fresh breath, good stomach, Yuh man want Yuh and everything , shape good girlllll, how it go #WomanPower #Unity how it should be #Dancehall nice #Twinkle.”

Jada Kingdom and Spice had reciprocated their love and support for each other on numerous occasions on social media. An excited Jada Kingdom took to the comment section of the post to air out her feelings.

“SCREAMING!!! [Crying Emoji] aye mi a gansta enuh…mi nuh like dah tears sumn yah! chro! mi love yuh suh till.”

The two dancehall stars have developed a close friendship in recent years, for which they’re often praised for showing unity.

Spice also took to her Instagram page to hail Shaneil Muir, Vybz Kartel, and the executive producer of her recently released debut album, Shaggy, in separate posts.

Spice album, 10, was released on August 6, and among other huge strides, it debuted at number 6 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.