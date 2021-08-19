Shenseea Shares Adorable Video Of Her Son Praying For Her Safety & Success

Shenseea’s son, Rajeiro, recites an heartfelt prayer for her while spending quality time with Romeich as she puts in work in the studio.

Shenseea‘s love for her son is always on display on her IG, and his love for her is reciprocal. On Thursday, ahead of her highly anticipated new single, ShenYeng shared a video of her son, Rajeiro Lee, praying for her success and protection.

“Y’all hear my baby @rajeiro_Lee praying for me???? 5 years old and I make sure he knows God!” Shenseea wrote. “Ugh I love him and he loves me…I was at the studio late last night but big up @romeichentertainment for protecting my world.”

The hard-working mom is known for spending a lot of time on her grind, which means more time in the studio and more time away from her son. Rajeiro, a brand ambassador for Chubby, is evidently in good hands as he and Romeich Major, Shenseea’s co-manager, were heard reciting a prayer specifically for her.

Romeich has been a part of Rajeiro’s life since he was a baby, and he has assumed a father figure role in his life. In the video, they both prayed for Shenseea while reciting, “Our father thank you for this day, please protect my mother, make her path the right way, please make her albums be good, and protect her from all harm and danger, please heal her if she gets hurt, and please bring her to the right way back home, Amen.”

In an interview with Yendi Phillips earlier this year, Romeich spoke on his relationship with Rajeiro, noting that, “Me and him grow together and nobody can’t tell me say me a no him daddy.”

He also commented on Shenseea’s post, saying, “My papa this!”

Jada Kingdom chimed in with a resounding, “Amen.”

Shenseea chimed in, adding in the comments, “Its the fact he prayed for my albums! what the hell does he know! about an album!”

The “Be Good” deejay recently announced that her debut album is done, but fans eagerly await more details, such as the title and release date. After a 7-month hiatus, Shenseea returns to the music realm with “Run Run,” off her upcoming album. Her new song, “Be Good,” is slated for release at midnight tonight, August 20th.