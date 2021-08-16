Dexta Daps Buys His Mother A New Porsche For Her Birthday

Dexta Dap’s mother will be hitting the grocery store looking lavish.

Dexta Daps gifted his mother a new Porsche Macan for her birthday. The German luxury compact SUV is a gift to his mother, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday (August 15). A new Porsche Macan has a starting price of around $52,000 and can get to over $100,000 with the highest trims. The well-deserved gift is noted as one of the more expensive SUVs in its category.

In the short clip posted on his IG, Dexta Daps’ mother posed in front of her newly bought Porsche Macan while other family members were busy taking close-up shots of her. His mother seemed to be very happy, beaming brightly, as she flashed her long braids to the excitement of the crowd who laughed heartily. “Can’t talk to you again,” shouted one relative.

“Happy Birthday Mom” was also spelled out in balloon letters on the ground adjacent to the lavish purchase.

The caption of the post expressed how accomplished the “WIFI” singer felt. “I DNT USUALLY DO THIS BUT HAPPY BDAY MUM P…LOVE U UNCONDITIONALLY LA FAMILIA,” he wrote with accompanying heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Four years ago, Dexta Daps released a song entitled “Superhero” featuring Blakk Man. The song was a tribute to his mother, with whom he shared a close relationship. Yesterday, the purchase of the car solidified that, as Dexta went all out to shower her with gratitude.

“Thank You for what you’ve done / Oh ma, mama / Mi glad yuh never throw away your son / Oh mama, mama, maa / You’re my superhero / Oh ma, mama / You tell me, all weh mi eye nuh reach mi going go,” he sang.

Dexta Daps followed the birthday post with another earlier this morning (August 16), which showed a passerby complimenting his mother on her new car.

“COMPLIMENTS START ALREADY WATCH R INNA BIG CARRRRRR SHE LOOK GOOD EEEEE U DESERVE IT N THE WORLD WITH IT I SWEAR…. I LOVE U WITH BAREEEEE BADNESS BACKA DAT,” Dexta expressed in the caption.

Dexta Daps female fans refer to his mother as their mother-in-law as they flood the comments reacting to the clip. Others expressed their desires to do the same for their moms. One fan wrote, “Awww! Happy birthday to your mom. If my mother was alive today would be her birthday as well. You are blessed to have her in your life. Cherish her. I wish my mother was alive to do the same, but God knows best.”

Dexta Daps also had a close relationship with Shabba Ranks’ Mother ‘Mama Christie’ and remembered her as “A Blessing” while expressing his heartbreak following her death earlier this year.

The dancehall singjay is currently in the United States doing a plethora of shows, snippets of which can be viewed on his Instagram page.