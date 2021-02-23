Shabba Ranks Mother ‘Mama Christie’ Has Died: Dexta Daps, Bounty Killer Reacts

Shabba Ranks is mourning the death of his mother Miss Christie, aka ‘Mama Christie,’ as tributes poured in from all corners of the community.

Sources confirmed with Urban Islandz on Tuesday that the mother of International dancehall superstar Shabba Ranks has passed away. Constantine Christie, affectionately called “Mama Christie” by all who knew her, reportedly passed away earlier today. Immediately, fans and fellow dancehall artists took to social media to offer their condolences to the artiste and his family. Fellow deejay Dexta Daps also shared the news with his fans posting a photo of her with the caption, “IDK Y GOD. I’m (heart broken). THIS IS NOT HAPPENING.” The artist littered the post with crying face emojis.

He had a special relationship with “Mama Christie,” whom he referred to as ‘Mama’ so much that he even did a track entitled “Shabba Mother Pot.” Although the song was a gritty anthem and the video chronicled violence in the Seaview Gardens community which Dexta Daps likens to being hot like “Shabba Mother Pot.” She also made a short cameo in the video, which would be the first time some young dancehall fans seeing the mother of one of dancehall’s greatest legends.

Since the news broke, other persons in the music industry have also expressed their condolences.

Spice commented: “Stay strong bro My prayers are with you.” D’Angel also posted, “Accept my deepest condolences.” Konshens also shared his thoughts writing, “Jah know no words cyaa fix dis. Just gwaan try hol it yah ute. Condolences star.”

Dancehall’s Princess Shenseea posted, “Trust me! There’s never a right time for this news. NEVER! so sorry bro, praying for your strength i swear.”

Bounty Killer, who is also from Seaview Gardens, also shared a tribute to Mama Christie. Killer wrote, “Condolences goes to @shabbaranksofficial and his family on the passing of his mother the well beloved Mama Christy rest well Aunty sad street!”

Shabba Ranks is widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever take up the microphone in dancehall. His rise to international fame in the early 90s helped put dancehall music on the world stage and ushered in what we called the golden era of the 90s. Ranks is best known for tracks “Mr. Loverman” and ‘Trailer Load A Girls.” He has won two Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album in 1991 for his album, As Raw As Ever, and the following year for his album, X-tra Naked. He has always shared a very close relationship with his mother.

Sources told us that Mama Christie passed away from natural causes. She was 81 at the time of her death.