Demarco Surprises Spice With Birthday Performance Of “Love My Life”

Spice was regaled by her close friend Demarco who showed up at the dancehall deejay’s birthday party and performed his hit single “Love My life”.

Spice is riding high on the release of her album and her return from Africa just in time for her birthday. The Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta reality star shared a video on her Instagram account which shows holding a birthday cake while surrounded with her friends and rumoured fiancé Justin Budd.

“When you have real friends like @Demarcodadon that comes and support your event you know you got a real one. “I love my life” one of my favouritet songs. Thanks mi rich bredda,” she captioned the video which showed Demarco performing the song.

“Don’t forget to support all his new songs “Dance my Stress away” ft @stephenmarley @iamkarlieredd @wondawoman0 always out supporting me and not to mention my best f**k @jbuddmedia I love you baby,” she continued.

Spice’s album 10 has been out for less than a week and is among the Top 10 albums on Audiomack’s Top Reggae Album chart where it currently sits at the #4 position. The album is also at #8 on the Spotify UK top 10 chart where it sits among the current album greats like Nas’ King’s Disease II.

Demarco also produced several recent singles for Spice after the two dancehall stars formed a budding friendship while living in Atlanta.