Spice Noticeable Missing From ‘Love & Hip Hop: ATL’ Season 10 Super Trailer

Queen of Dancehall Spice is noticeably missing from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 10 super trailer.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 10 is coming back with some new faces. The trailer for the reality TV show will see some of the regulars like Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels, who are in the throes of divorce while welcoming their second child, and Lil Scrappy, Bambi, and others return.

Omeretta the Great, as well as Renni Rucci, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad 4000, are set to make their own debut on the show.

Some Jamaican fans of the show quickly noticed that Spice was nowhere to be found in the trailer raising questions on whether or not she is returning to the show. Sources told Urban Islandz that Spice is still a prominent cast member on the show, but she is also giving her music career her full attention.

The show is finally making a return to VH1 after being suspended for almost a year as a measure to curb the coronavirus pandemic ease in Atlanta.

Among those to watch this season are Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena, who got married during their stint on the show. Their problems have been playing out for months in the public eye, but now it’s likely that fans might get insight into the developments of the couple who have had several public meltdowns over their marriage and the birth of their second child.

Other new faces to Atlanta are Yandy Smith, who is moving down to Atlanta with her husband Mendeecees, who seems to be on the mend with their marriage and renewing their wedding vows.

While the storylines of the cast are still up for speculation, one person to look out for is Omeretta, who is dealing with issues with her mother, while Yung Baby and Guapdad 4000 are expected to disclose their budding romance.

Renni Rucci, on the other hand, will balance motherhood as she also handles her career and relationship with Foogiano, who is behind bars.

Meanwhile, Kirk and Rasheeda Frost are making a comeback while Scrappy and Bambi will focus on their marriage as Scrappy seeks to get in the rap game.

The trailer for this season will explore the lives of the cast and also look at a range of issues faced, including issues of mental health, social justice, and racism which are all pertinent to the social climate of America as of now.