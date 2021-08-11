Popcaan Performed “Saturnz Barz” With Gorillaz At O2 Arena For NHS Workers

Popcaan recently performed at a Gorillaz thank-you concert for NHS workers, and his fans were shocked at the unexpected appearance.

UK-based band Gorillaz held a live show last night at the O2 Arena for NHS workers and their families. This was done in a bid to thank them for their work during the pandemic. Jamaica’s own Popcaan got in on the “give thanks show,” doing a set that included his song “Monster” from his 4th studio album Fixtape.

The members of the virtual band that started in 1998 noted during a “Rolling Stone” interview last year that they have been growing into a more serious live band and last night’s performance was one of the many live performances they have done since their “Escape to Plastic Beach” Tour in 2010. Gorillaz is a virtual band that has four animated members: 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs. The band was created by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett.

Their set featured a number of other artists, namely, Cure’s Robert Smith, who performed “Strange Timez” off the album “Song Machine: Season One-Strange Timez. They also debuted three new tracks featuring Jelani Blackman on “Meanwhile,” “Jimmy Jimmy” with AJ Tracey, and Alicai Harley, who collaborated on “De Ja Vu.”

Musical artistes who have been influenced by Gorillaz include Major Lazer, Kesha, Paramore, Lupe Fiasco, and 5 Seconds of Summer, just to name a few. Popcaan had featured on the band’s “Saturnz Barz” single that was released in 2017 and has performed live with the band a few times.

Fans have been speculating over the reason(s) why Popcaan is currently in the UK if it was for this specific show or for the recording of his album, which he hinted at in a recent Instagram post. He (Popcaan) had traveled to the UK in late July and had kept his social media account buzzing with varying posts about quarantine life, being out and about shopping, and dropping new music. He showed off getting new kicks and jewelry and had several posts of him at The Oval enjoying a cricket match.

His latest Instagram story posts were about his performance at the O2 event. One photo of the stage was captioned, “Gorillaz Levels,” and another of him on stage read, “God is real.” Many fans expressed their love and support for the Unruly Boss in the comment section, including the new 100M hurdle Olympic gold medalist Hansel Parchment who left the strong-arm emoji, and Beenie Man commented, leaving a string of fire emojis.

Check out Popcaan performance below.