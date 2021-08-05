Yung Miami and Diddy Show PDA While Fueling More Dating Rumors

Yung Miami and Diddy took things up a notch as they added fuel to their ongoing dating rumors.

Hip hop icon Diddy, 51, and Yung Miami, 27, from the rap duo City Girls have been quite the hot topic lately, with rumors steadily circulating that the pair are embroiled in a steamy relationship.

In the most recent development, it was Yung Miami herself that uploaded a video that was heavy with PDA to her Instagram story. The video showed Yung Miami, dressed in a tight black pants and a patterned crop top, cozied up in Diddy’s lap as she took a drink from a huge bottle of DeLeón. Diddy was apparently quite relaxed and comfortable as he lay back outstretched on the leather couch.

She also shared a photo of him posing in a bed while wearing a tuxedo. She captioned it with the fire emoji, tagging Diddy to the picture as well.

Persons quickly took to Instagram commenting under the video, which was reposted by The Shade Room. Many shared their opinions on the matter, some making lighthearted jokes.

“I think it was meant for close friends,” wrote one user while another followed, saying, “She really is a city girl.”

Whether they are an actual item remains to be seen, contrary to the evidence suggesting such, as neither has confirmed the rumors.

The only comment made by Diddy allegedly addressing the situation, in which he did not directly name her, was posted on Twitter, and fans believed he was shading the rapper.

“I DON’T NEED A GIRL! I NEED A GIRL! I NEED A QUEEN!!!!” The tweet was deleted thereafter.

The rumors of them dating first started when they were seen holding hands. They were also seen partying together on numerous occasions.