The Weeknd Shares Snippet Ahead Of New Music, Hints At Arca Collab

The Weeknd has announced his comeback with a bang. His announcement, which included just a small snippet of an upcoming track, sent fans on Twitter into a frenzy late last night and in the early hours of this morning, August 2.

In the snippet, The Weeknd‘s unique voice pierces through a psychedelic sounding beat. The clip is just over a minute and a half, and at least a minute of it is all instrumental. When he eventually lays down vocals on the track, he croons, “Take my breath.” From the looks of it, this one might be titled “The Dawn,” as the video clip focuses on a ride into the sunset.

The “Blinding Lights” singer did indicate during his 2021 Billboard Music Awards acceptance speech that he was contemplating new music. During the speech, he said, “You guys make me want to do this forever. I love you so much. I just want to say, the After Hours are done, and the dawn is coming.”

He used Twitter to announce the track, saying, “f*ck it … IT STARTS TONIGHT.”

He’s also been using Twitter to hint to his fans that new music was in the works. On July 29, he tweeted, “say your final goodbyes.”

The Weeknd has made it a point to keep pushing the envelope ever since his Grammy snub earlier in the year. He explained to GQ magazine the thinking behind his latest effort and what fans can expect. The upcoming project is one that he said is close to his heart, and he intends to put his personal touch on it.

The “Starboy” singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, also revealed that he had hopes of reuniting with Kanye West for this one as well as hopefully recruiting TylerThe Creator.

The Weeknd further explained that: “I’d love to work with Arca. Arca’s great. I’d love to work with Kanye again. Especially on production. I got mad love for Tyler, the Creator, and what he’s doing right now. Tyler is funny, man,” he said.

He also shared about an experience that he had with Tyler at one of his concerts that made him really want to work with the artist.

“I remember he came to one of my performances—I think it was like a festival performance. And he was very vocal about how “Starboy” was his favorite song at the time. You can tell he’s waiting for the song. I could see him. As soon as the song happened, he’s like, “All right, cool. Thanks.” And he just peaced out. It was pretty funny. But he’s somebody that I really admire, because he wears his feelings on his sleeve,” he shared.

The Weeknd has been showing that he has the ability to produce hits. In his latest album, After Hours, released last year in 2020, he displayed his immense talent after the track “Blinding Lights” became one of the biggest hits on the Hot 100 chart.

The track is more than a mega-hit as it’s also a record-breaker, having spent 85 weeks on the chart and is still in the Top 20 to date. It’s now the Longest Charting Solo Song in Billboard Hot 100 History.

He also took the time to let fans know why he believes this next album is a hit.

“So the excitement to make the next project means that this one was successful to me. I want to do this forever. And even if I start getting into different mediums and different types of expressions, music will be right there. I’m not going to step away from it,” he said.

