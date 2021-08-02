Cardi B Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club With “Bodak Yellow”

Cardi B is still making history with Invasion of Privacy as the lead single passes the 1 billion mark on YouTube.

“Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B continues to set records for the heavyweight female rapper four years later. Ever since her break out single started doing numbers, Cardi B has cemented her place in the hip-hop community and her name in households across the world. The single that became her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart has now surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube.

Cardi is now the female rapper to reach this milestone on the video platform in the fastest time after the official music video for “Bodak Yellow” was released in June 2017. Just last year, the track was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America making Cardi B the first female rapper to achieve that feat.

While Cardi is still enjoying the fruits of her debut album which is still charting on the Billboard 200 chart, she is currently focusing on completing her sophomore effort. The rapper reacted to the news of clocking 1 billion YouTube views on “Bodak Yellow” on Twitter while letting fans know that she is still working on her upcoming album almost 9 months pregnant.

“Fifteen thousand dollars, A billion views later,” the rapper tweeted. “Wow that’s crazy! Super dope. Thank you all for all the support throughout the years….. Back to the lab. Love & appreciate y’all.” Interestingly enough, Cardi was pregnant with her and her husband Offset’s first child when she was working on her first album. Now she is carrying her second while working on her second – perhaps it’s part of her recipe.

Invasion of Privacy debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and every song from the album not only charted on the Hot 100 but has been certified gold or higher by the RIAA – another first for any female artist ever. Perhaps one of the most successful debut albums by a female rapper of our time, Cardi B’s freshman effort first became the longest-charting debut album by a female rapper at the top of 2020 and then the longest-running album by a female rapper overall last August.

The Bronx rapper previously stated that one of her goals is to have both of her albums charting at the same time. Only time will tell if that will be her next great achievement. In honor of 1 billion views, check out the fifteen bands that turned into millions.