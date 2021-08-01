Chicago Drill Pioneer Edai 600 Shot Dead

Chicago drill pioneer Edai 600 was shot and killed.

In what seems like ongoing violence engulfing rappers in Chicago, another rapper is dead after being shot in the back times. Edai 600 best known as a pioneer for Chicago Drill music alongside rapper Chief Keef was reportedly shot on Saturday night in the back multiple times and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died, Saycheese reported.

The rapper first came to prominence in 2012 with the success of his song “Gucci,” and later his solo album Came From Nothing in February 2014. His friends grieved his death on Sunday. Chicago rapper, King Hittz, shared several Instagram Stories mourning his death.

It’s unclear the reason behind Edai’s death, but many are calling out the violence, which has taken quite a few rappers, including the late rapper FBG Duck, whose mother took to social media after learning about Edai’s death.

“EVERYBODY GOTTA DIEEEEEE DAMNN NORMALIZE GROWIN UP N BEING A GRANDDADDY TO YALL KIDS CHILDREN,” she wrote in all caps. “TELL THEM HOW U SURVIVED THE TRENCHES SO THEY CAN WANT BETTER @koopa600 U GOOD NO MORE WORRIES NOR PAIN FOR GOD WAS READY FOR HIS CHILD BACK.”

Among those rappers from Chicago who have recently been killed are Lil Durk’s older brother D’Thang, King Von, Londre Sylvester, and others.

The Chicago rap scene isn’t the only major metropolitan area seeing a surge in gun violence that ultimate take the lives of rappers. 2Pac affiliate Gonzoe was reportedly shot and killed in Seattle this weekend. These two latest deaths comes on the heels of the deaths of other rappers like Hot Boy Ju all, Boog The Bandit, and Indian Red Boy, who was shot and killed in Los Angeles while on a Livestream.