Beyoncé “Formation” Rank ‘Best Music Video of All Time’ By Rolling Stone

Beyoncé’s “Formation” music video was named Rolling Stone‘s Best Music Video Of All Time.

If you had to choose the greatest music video of all time which one would it be? According to Rolling Stone, that honor goes to Beyoncé for the video for “Formation.” The publication has created a list of the 100 greatest music videos of all time in honor of MTV’s 40th anniversary.

According to the magazine, the video topped the list because it is “a striking commentary on significant moments in Black American history.” The video was directed by Melina Matsoukas, who previously said that she drew inspiration from Maya Angelou, Octavia Butler, and Toni Morrison. It premiered back in 2016 during Black History Month.

They also noted that “in under five minutes, Beyoncé moves from a plantation-style house where the Black denizens are the masters not the slaves to the top of a sinking police car.”

Rolling Stone added: “If Beyoncé’s self-titled visual album established her as one of the greatest artists of all time, her surprise-released ‘Formation’ video (and ensuing album Lemonade) marked her as one of the most important.”

They also noted that she released the video in the first week of Black History Month 2016, “the day in between what would’ve been Trayvon Martin’s and Sandra Bland’s birthdays. Days later, she would perform the song at the Super Bowl, surrounded by dancers in outfits inspired by the Black Panthers.”

Some other notable names in Hip-Hop also feature on the list like Biggie Small’s “Hypnotize,” which came in at 88, Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” is at 73, Drake’s “Hotline Bling” is at 32, Tupac Shakur’s “California Love” is at 27, and Jay-Z’s “99 Problems” is at 23. Lil Nas X’s controversial “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” grabbed the number 71 spot.

Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” came in at No. 4.and D’Angelo’s 2000 video “Untitled (How Does It Feel?),” which was described as a “creative shrug and a stroke of genius,” came in at No. 7. Beyonce also has a few other videos on the list, including “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” ranked at No. 12.

Check out the top 20 below, and be sure to let us know what you think. You can also check out the full list here.

1. Beyoncé – “Formation”

2. Johnny Cash – “Hurt”

3. Madonna – “Vogue”

4. Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

5. New Order – “The Perfect Kiss”

6. Beastie Boys – “Sabotage”

7. D’Angelo – “Untitled (How Does It Feel?)”

8. Peter Gabriel – “Sledgehammer”

9. Guns N’ Roses – “November Rain”

10. Michael Jackson – “Billie Jean”

11. George Michael – “Freedom ’90”

12. Beyoncé – “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”

13. Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

14. A-ha – “Take on Me”

15. The White Stripes – “Fell in Love With a Girl”

16. Missy Elliott – “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”

17. Duran Duran – “Hungry Like the Wolf”

18. Prince – “Kiss”

19. Radiohead – “Paranoid Android”

20. DJ Shadow feat. Run the Jewels – “Nobody Speak”