NBA YoungBoy Denied Bail, Feds Present Graphic Photo Evidence

NBA YoungBoy was denied bail after federal prosecutors presented graphic new photos to the judge.

On Tuesday, the Baton Rouge rapper was denied his freedom and ordered to remain in state custody following the release of images showing the rapper posing with an assault rifle while next to a young fan. The judge in the case called NBA YoungBoy “dangerous” and “reckless” as he denied his bond application. The rapper will remain in prison as he awaits trial for illegal possession of guns.

The father of seven has been in jail since March 22, following his arrest in Los Angeles, California. NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, is in legal hot water over a video shoot in Baton Rouge in September of 2020 in which police officers raided the shoot under what was a calculated attempt by police to ensure he remains in jail.

The operation “Never Free Again” has seen the rapper facing significant jail time if found guilty.

NBA YoungBoy’s legal troubles have piled up, starting with his indictment by a grand jury on March 10, where he was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm not registered on the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

However, efforts to be released via bond have been denied as the rapper was denied Bond in April as the judge noted he was a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Efforts by his lawyer Andrew Flier to appeal the denial of bond proved futile despite the Attorney laying out conditions the rapper was willing to abide by in order to secure his freedom. According to Flier, the rapper would be willing to wear an ankle monitor while also putting up $3 million in surety consisting of real estate assets and his bank account.

However, the 21-year-old might be learning that having a lot of money doesn’t guarantee his freedom. United States Magistrate Judge Scott D. Johnson was unbending as he ruled that “no condition or combination of conditions would reasonably assure the safety of the community,” from Gaulden.

Further, new evidence by federal authorities convinced the judge that the rapper should not be set free. According to the Judge, the evidence by the authorities against Gaulden was convincingly strong to keep the rapper locked up.

According to the judge, the factors taken into consideration include the time of his arrest. The rapper sought to evade arrest and even led police on a high-speed chase that later turned into a race on foot in a residential community. The judge noted that his behavior thus far indicates he was “inclined towards reckless illegal and dangerous behavior.”

The evidence in support by federal authorities were photos of the rapper, one of them especially is shocking as a young fan – a male around 10 years old, is seen posing next to the rapper as he clutches a long assault rifle.

There is also another image showing the rapper holding an assault rifle with a group of men. The photo, shared by AllHipHop, appears to be images from the video shoot as there are video cameras rolling and other men prominently holding up guns.