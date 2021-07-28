Boosie Badazz Canceled For Defending DaBaby, Lil Nas X Respond

Boosie Badazz is getting canceled after jumping to DaBaby’s defense and Lil Nas X is also responding.

The Baton Rouge rapper is the latest entertainer to comment on DaBaby‘s controversial closing at Rolling Loud over the weekend. Boosie Badazz has come under fire from social media users for his stance, as he supports DaBaby’s crass comments about the LGBTQ+ community and persons living with HIV/AIDS.

Since Baby’s statements at Rolling Loud over the weekend, he has been dragged by social media users. His comments have gained the attention of other entertainers in the industry who have expressed their ill feelings at his rant. Singer Dua Lipa also expressed her distaste with his comments, and fans are now requesting that he be removed from their song, “Levitating.” DaBaby has also lost his brand deal with BoohooMAN.

Boosie Badazz later took to Instagram live to express his dismay at people attempting to cancel DaBaby for his comments by blaming Lil Nas X for influencing the notion that being gay is okay.

“Everybody ain’t with their nephew s**king d**k,” Boosie rant. “Not everybody with that s*it. You just can’t put that s*it on everybody and expect it to be cool.”

“Lil Nas X said he wanna perform naked on stage for charity,” Boosie continues. “You don’t f*** with him like you f*** with DaBaby. Be even-sided. You don’t feel that’s disrespect? Going dance naked. You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”

Boosie then took things an inch further when he expressed that he would get full out physical with Lil Nas if any future naked performances were to occur. “If I’m at an awards and he go up there naked, I’m gonna drag his ass off stage and beat his ass. You let a n***a dance naked in front your children, you a mothaf**kin’ crazy mothaf**ka. Or you like d*ck, too.”

Twitter users are now on the offensive as they have openly criticized Boosie for his comments, and they continue to bash him for his consistent insensitivity towards the LGBTQ+ community.

One Twitter user questioned, “Why won’t y’all cancel Boosie the way y’all canceled DaBaby? Boosie is so much worse and says WAAAAAY worse things! I don’t understand why he still has such a huge platform.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Cancel DaBaby, TI, Tory Lanez and Boosie Badazz for being homophobic.”

While Lil Nas X’s fan base was quick to jump to his defense, the Montero singer also took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m starting to think you n****s gay too cuz y’all stay on my d–k.” He added, “Some of y’all not even mad that I’m gay, some of y’all mad that I’m gay and still succeeding.”

some of y’all not even mad that i’m gay, some of y’all mad that i’m gay and still succeeding. — nope ?? (@LilNasX) July 28, 2021

i’m starting to think you niggas gay too cuz yall stay on my dick — nope ?? (@LilNasX) July 28, 2021

This is not Boosie’s first time being criticized for his insensitivity towards the LGBTQ+ community. In the recent past, Boosie made inappropriate comments about the daughter of retired NBA superstar Dwayne Wade. The teen recently came out as a transgender female. Boosie took to Instagram to plead to the retired basketball star, “Don’t cut his d–k off, bruh…If he gonna be gay, let him be gay but don’t cut his d–k off. Don’t dress him as a woman, dawg.”

Boosie’s shenanigans have even managed to gain the attention of legendary writer and composer Elton John.

Another flop rapper that hasn’t had a hit since he first came to the light “Boosie” just got on Instagram Live to call Lil Nas X the “most disrespectful f*gg*t *ss” pic.twitter.com/8OGn0q38Gz — ??Y (@jaymajor26) July 28, 2021

Boosie gay ya'll. He probably was a pocket holder in prision & that's probably what triggered him when he watched Lil Nas X's Industry Baby music video. pic.twitter.com/BppgEsjPaX — ? ØM??Å ?Ê?Ë???ÅL ? ? ? ? ??? ?? (@vante_brookins_) July 28, 2021

Boosie always got something to say when it comes to LGBTQ+ related topics/discussions. pic.twitter.com/JINlwgtvel — Chief Keeks (@itsyagurllkeeks) July 28, 2021