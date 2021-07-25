Kanye West Living Inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium To Finish ‘Donda’

Kanye West takes up residence at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish his album, Donda.

Kanye West pulled one of his usual tricks on fans and held back his album from dropping on July 23rd and has now shifted the release date to August 6. In the meantime, as he scrambles to finish the album, the rapper gives fans an idea of his obsessive work ethic which means that his home will be the Mercedes-Benz stadium for now.

At least until Donda is completed. Kanye West reportedly built himself a studio along with living quarters and brought in his private chef to ensure he’s fit and able to complete the album on time.

Kanye’s Donda is highly anticipated, and as fans salivating after a listening preview on Thursday night (July 22) where a massive audience of 70,000 people turned up for the event and thousands more tuned into Apple Music to listen.

Even before the album launch, Kanye is said to have already made $1.5 million from the listening preview.

A last-minute feature on the album with Jay-Z was the final straw for fans who speculated that the album was not ready after it was revealed that Jay-Z recorded his verse at 4 pm, mere hours before the listening event.

a fan tries to get Kanye West’s reaction in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/IcWTrCOh7Z — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) July 24, 2021

.@KanyeWest at the Atlanta United game today at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7.24.21) pic.twitter.com/Wso1uURqXF — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) July 24, 2021

Now, it seems that Kanye West is further fine-tuning the album, which has had quite a few false starts when it comes to releases. The rapper was spotted in the stadium over the past few days in the studio and the stadium at the game, wearing the same outfit he wore on the day of the listening party.

According to the AJC, Kanye wanted to remain in the stadium because he was inspired by the crowd.

At Thursday’s event, it was clear that fans were excited for the release of Donda, named after his mother. Among those present were his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and four children and members of the Kardashian family.

Kanye also received special recognition from the City of Atlanta for his contributions as an artist, and his mother was honored for her contributions to the only historical black college in the state of Georgia.

The album is a special tribute to his mother as it captures various aspects of the artist’s life and is interspersed with his mother’s wisdom.