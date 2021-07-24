Kanye West Album “Donda” Push Back 2 Weeks, Justin Laboy Revealed

Kanye West oft-delayed album Donda gets a new release date, per Justin Laboy.

The start of this week marked the beginning of Yeezy season, which simply means that an album is on the way. The excitement surrounding the arrival of Ye’s album had seemingly overshadowed and clouded the minds of true Kanye West fans, who know all too well that Yeezy season also translates into a number of last-minute tweaks and release date changes.

Social Media influencer and tv-show host Justin LaBoy has been doing an amazing job of keeping fans in the loop about the happenings of Donda since getting a private listen from Kanye. He was one of the first individuals to share just how amazing the production on the project is while praising the various collaborations, with a special shoutout to Lil Baby.

Justin LaBoy also shared that Kanye West would be dropping his album this weekend, a statement which was further supported by the listening parties held by Kanye, including one held at the Mercedes Benz Stadium yesterday. Perhaps the biggest flex of this week was the unveiling of a brand new Kanye West and Jay-Z collab, which signaled the end of a bitter few among two of the greatest rappers alive.

It turns out Ye had a change of heart about the release, which LaBoy respectfully shared with his legion of followers.

“KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE [Red heart] HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS Folded hands #DONDA,” he tweeted.

KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE ?? HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS ?? #DONDA #RESPECTFULLY — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 24, 2021

THIS REALLY HAPPENED LAST NIGHT. HOV x YEEZY ? #DONDA ON THE WAY #Respectfully pic.twitter.com/WSmJYdMtFa — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 24, 2021

Fans who have been checking digital platforms for the project’s arrival are still furious and flabbergasted by the sudden change.

Donda was originally scheduled to be released around this time last year, but that did not happen. One fan on Twitter pointed out that nearly all of Ye’s albums were released past their proposed release dates. Though the numbers may not be quite accurate, the user has deduced that the total number of late days for Kanye albums is inching closer and closer to 5 years.

that will make DONDA 378 days late. So far Kanye albums have been 1,808 days late – 4.95 years. If it drops August 6? 4.99 years 531 – TLOP

365 – DONDA

345 – Grad

209 – WTT

193 – CD

89 – Cruel Summer

49 – LR

28 – JIK

0 – MBDTF, Yeezus, Ye & KSG

-1 – 808s — Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) July 24, 2021

Justin LAboy got 15 minutes left to live. — Poet (@terxme) July 24, 2021

Justin Laboy should not be the spokesperson of Kanye’s most anticipated album ever. — mariano ? (@oscos) July 24, 2021