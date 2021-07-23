Jay-Z Flexes In Full Suit Of Beyonce Ivy Park Adidas Collection

Jay-Z suited up in Beyonce’s Ivy Park Adidas collection for a weekend flex in the Hamptons.

There is nothing better than a husband who supports his wife’s hustle. In typical power couple fashion, rapper and entertainment mogul Jay-Z was spotted on Instagram this week decked out in IVY PARK, the activewear line created by Queen Bey herself.

The photo, posted to Roc Nation executive Lenny S.’s page, shows Jay in a bright orange short and shirt set with a white bucket hat to match the famous Adidas stripes featured on the outfit. Beyonce initially began the clothing line in collaboration with Top Shop, but she has since left the clothing store and began a partnership with Adidas instead, a decision that has proved very fruitful for the powerhouse singer.

The photo confirmed Jay’s location as he continues to summer in the Hamptons, saying, “East Hampton HOV. Sheeeeesh.” It is probably no coincidence that the post comes only days before Beyonce’s latest IVY PARK drop, which features bucket hats, slides, t-shirts, water bottles, towels, and swimsuits.

Chloe Bailey also did her part to support Bey’s work as a fashion mogul, modeling a couple of swimsuits from the collection on her own Instagram, looking flawless in bright orange as well. Beyonce has historically utilized her famous and influential friends to promote her clothing drops with great success, and this time seems to be no different. The products, which are said to be impressively affordable at prices ranging from $40 to $120, are expected to sell out as soon as they drop on Thursday morning.

Beyonce made an appearance at an early release pop-up in Soho on Tuesday, posting a few pictures of the preview event to the brand’s official Instagram page. Meanwhile, Hov and Bey have been spotted multiple times in the Hamptons over the last couple of months, seemingly relaxing and conducting business simultaneously. Despite an obvious penchant for lavish vacations, the superstars seem to always be working on securing the bag for years to come.