Demarco and Stephen Marley “Dance My Stress Away” In New Song

Demarco and Stephen Marley link up for a reggae joint, “Dance My Stress Away.”

Over the years, star-studded producer and artiste Demarco has crafted the sounds for many melodic reggae-themed beats, but he is often not the voice layered over these catchy beats. Thankfully, there has been a major shift in that department, so much so that the entertainer has teamed up with reggae veteran Stephen Marley for a bubbly reggae cut sure to get listeners moving.

“Dance My Stress Away” blends beautiful guitar strings with vibrant kick drums to create the perfect feel-good, summer chill anthem you would hope to hear just about anywhere this summer. Throughout the track, Demarco makes it clear it’s all about letting loose and enjoying life with friends or family on the weekends. Parties are a must, and the bartender better keeps the drinks flowing.

Demarco keeps his melodies in line throughout the track, staying true to his daughter Melody and the plans for his debut album of the same name. While speaking to Demarco about the release of his album and its lead track “Mover,” featuring Konshens, the Atlanta-based producer/deejay promised that fans should expect to be wowed by captivating melodies and beautiful singalongs. He further emphasized that he has his mindset on a full reggae album for his fans once this one rolls off the Ineffable Records assembly line.

For now, fans can enjoy the smooth sounds of ‘reggae-Marco’ on the Collie Budz produced “Stuck On You” and “Dance My Stress Away” featuring Stephen Marley. That’s until his new album is released on all digital platforms this October 22, 2021.

Other names included on the project are Sean Paul, Shaggy, Ky-mani Marley, and African “Artiste Of The Decade” winner Sarkodie.

Check out the brand new track below.