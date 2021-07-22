Kevin Hart Put Nick Cannon’s ‘Real’ Phone Number on A Billboard

Kevin Hart scores some major birthday prank points over Nick Cannon for his latest move.

Kevin Hart is not playing and is showing he can be bigger and better with the pettiness. The famous comedian shared on Thursday that he put the Wild’N’Out host’s number on a billboard after Nick Cannon sent him a llama for his birthday.

Hart recently shared a hilarious video of him and the Llama, which he knew nothing about or how to care for the animal.

However, Hart is getting his fun out of the situation as the two friends prank each other.

“Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to d something nice for him as well,” Hart says in a caption of a billboard which reads ‘For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon. Hey guys! Here is his cell #’ with Cannon’s number printed in large bold letters.

“Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles…I also did some in ATL & NY …If u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon….I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop….GOTCHA BACK BITCH #PRAKWARS,” Hart noted.

Meanwhile, Nick’s phone was off the hook as fans bomb rushed his phone. In a video shared online, Nick was seen answering video calls as curious fans called and were shocked that Nick Cannon, the celebrity, was actually answering the phone.

Fans were heard screaming as Nick confirmed that it is him who is answering the phone. There were many other incoming numbers as well, which a laughing Nick rolled his eyes at as he said, “Thanks, Kevin.”

Hart and Cannon have been long-time friends.