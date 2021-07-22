Fredo Bang & Lil Yoshi Arrested, Police Link Crew To NBA YoungBoy Shooting

Fredo Bang and Lil Yoshi were arrested in Miami and could face charges in relation to a 2019 shooting incident involving NBA YoungBoy.

It has been a bad week for hip hop group Top Boy Gorilla. Following the arrest of Lit Yoshi, who was locked up on attempted murder charges on Wednesday, July 21st, Fredo Bang has now been placed under arrest in Miami on Thursday, July 22nd according to TMZ.

The Baton Rouge rapper, who lives in Miami, was booked in the Miami-Dade County jail on a fugitive warrant from his home state of Louisiana. Other sources claim Fredo was in violation of his parole when he was found to have firearms in his house and a stolen car.

Fredo Bang was scheduled to perform this Friday at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, but instead, it looks like he will be on his way back to Louisiana in handcuffs before standing trial.

While Fredo Bang’s alleged crime for this particular arrest has yet to be revealed, he and other members of Top Boy Gorilla have been rumored to be involved in several serious acts of violence, including one that resulted from a beef with NBA Youngboy and may have led to a shooting at Trump Beach Resort in Miami back in 2019.

Gunfire from an unknown suspect resulted in the injury of NBA’s girlfriend and three bystanders, including a five-year-old boy. An uninvolved man named Mohamad Jradi was killed in the shooting. No charges have been filed in connection with that incident, but authorities claim to be investigating an alleged connection to Top Boy Gorilla group members and their tumultuous history with NBA Youngboy and his crew.

Despite these tragedies and Fredo’s possible connection to the 2019 shooting, Fredo Bang fans are maintaining his innocence and supporting him on social media, claiming that authorities are harassing rappers for no good reason. Meanwhile, Lit Yoshi, whose real name is Mieyoshi Young, is currently awaiting trial for attempted murder in a case out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.