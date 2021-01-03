NBA Youngboy Under Investigation By The Feds For Florida Shooting That Killed A Man

The Feds could be investigating NBA YoungBoy following his involvement in a 2019 shooting incident in Florida that left one man dead.

No suspects have ever been held for a shooting that targeted NBA Youngboy in Florida in 2019. The incident happened before he attended the Rolling Loud festival in 2019. One man died following the shooting after he was caught in the crossfire. He was later identified as 43-year-old Mohamad Jradi, and he sadly was caught up in the gunfire as he was driving in the area.

The shooting also resulted in multiple injuries, including NBA’s girlfriend at the time, Kay Marie. She was also caught up in the gunfire. Soon after the incident, footage showed NBA YoungBoy tending to her wounds after the shooting. The case is ongoing, and the authorities are still pursuing the suspects. Recent news about the case from a close source, according to Hot New Hip Hop, indicates that state and federal law enforcement officials from Louisiana have united with law enforcement in Florida to review aspects of the case. They will also share intelligence.

As they strengthen their investigative efforts, Louisiana law enforcement officials were taken to the scene of the crime, where they were allowed the chance to interview several individuals who had some knowledge about the shooting. My Mixtapes also had a Tweet about the new investigative efforts.

The shooting happened at Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, and, according to TMZ, was across from the Trump International Beach Resort. The initial report indicated that the shooting was due to an argument between two groups of rappers. The Associated Press also reported on the incident and said that a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police revealed that shots were fired at the resort, and after Sunny Isles police arrived, they discovered bullet holes that had punctured numerous vehicles.