Dr. Dre To Pay Ex-Wife Nicole Young $300K Monthly Spousal Support, Fans React

Dr. Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young might not have gotten the $2 million per month she was asking for, but still, she’s won a solid victory as the rap legend was ordered to pay almost $300,000 a month in spousal support.

The couple is still in court as they hash out the divorce settlement, which has seen Young getting to keep the couple’s Malibu property and now getting a significant sum of money for the rest of her life from Dr. Dre.

According to The Blast, the $300K is only temporary spousal support as the court is yet to make final pronouncements on Young’s submissions that her monthly expenses amount to $2 million a month, including a $125K for charitable causes monthly.

According to the court order, Dr. Dre will have to pay $293,306 on the first day of the month to his ex-wife.

“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” the order says.

Depending on how long the court takes to make the final spousal support order, Young could end up getting $3,519,672 a year in support, and this does not include other expenses Dr. Dre is paying, such as her legal fees and expenses related to the Malibu property made in previous court orders.

The couple’s divorce matter has been ongoing since 2020, but by all indications, Dr. Dre has already moved in into a new relationship.

Meanwhile, the payments by Dr. Dre could end if Young enters a new relationship or remarries.

According to the order, payments will continue “until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party.”

On the other hand, Nicole Young, who is represented by attorney Samantha Spector, will also have her health insurance paid by Dr. Dre, and this will be similar to the coverage she had during their marriage.

Any other expenses related to insurance will have to be paid by Young, however.

Young’s temporary win comes ahead of her previous victory in having the court allow her to stay at the Malibu home. However, Thursday’s order also sees Dr. Dre being ordered to “continue paying the expenses for the Malibu, and Pacific Palisades homes.”

The divorce proceedings are yet to come to finality on the settlement that Young will get at the end of the divorce from Dr. Dre, who is a billionaire. It’s expected that Young’s settlement could affect his billionaire status if she gets all that she’s asking for.

The settlement has seen the couple locked in a bitter battle over the rap mogul’s vast wealth as Young, who was married to Dr. Dre for more than 20 years and have two children together, makes a case that her equitable contributions during the marriage has given her a beneficial share of Dr. Dre’s billion-dollar fortune.

Dr. Dre, on the other hand, has noted that the marriage was entered under a prenuptial agreement that excludes his businesses from assets considered part of the marriage.

Among the rap legend’s vast wealth came from his Beats by Dre Headphones invention that was sold to Apple for $3 billion in cash and stock options. The sale helped cemented Dr. Dre’s place as a billionaire.

Nicole Young, who sought to expose Dr. Dre’s wealth to the court, disclosed that he had $262 million available in cash and Apple stock and that their living expenses are almost $2.3 million a month.

According to her, their living expenses are also exorbitant, and she wanted the court to award her a settlement that would allow her to continue her lavish lifestyle after divorce.

Young claimed that she and Dr. Dre’s expenses amounted to over $245 million in the past three years.

She is seeking a 50% share of Dr. Dre’s wealth despite the rapper claiming that he can’t afford to maintain her at the standard she wants and that the money from his businesses does not form part of his wealth.

The case is ongoing as the couple’s attorneys negotiate a final settlement.

Dr. Dre gotta pay 3 million a year to someone he despises. pic.twitter.com/DxPPoXqT02 — Ahmed?? (@big_business_) July 22, 2021

Nobody: Dr. Dre's ex wife on her way to the bank to cash those spousal support checks: pic.twitter.com/B9gndwkXzx — ?Try Jesus Don't Try Me? (@I_Am_TamRoe) July 22, 2021

Dr. Dre's yearly income is 35 million without spikes for business deals… the 3 million he pays to the mother of his children isn't the burden the think pieces tomorrow will indicate. Context is always important. — G.Equity (@7thletterja) July 22, 2021

Dr. Dre’s divorce settlement got dudes working at Safeway talking about “see this is why marriage is a scam. Why ever get married?”. Like you make $350 a week before taxes, this is never going to be a problem you have — GL (@ProbNotThatGuy) July 22, 2021

Dr. Dre’s wife telling every man she meets she’s not interested so she can keep her $300k a month spousal support checks coming… pic.twitter.com/EIrVMyju8w — teatime75 (@teatime75) July 22, 2021