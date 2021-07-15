Yung Bleu Explains Chloe Bailey’s Absence From ‘Moon Boy’ Album Tracklist

Yung Bleu released the tracklist for his upcoming album, Moon Boy, and while some big names in the industry are on the guest list, fans were quick to notice that his collaboration with Chloe Bailey is missing.

The project is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 23. Yung Bleu took to social media on Wednesday, July 14, to announce the tracklist compiling of 15 songs. The album is littered with massive heavyweights such as John Legend, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, Kehlani, Big Sean, Jeezy, Drake, Gunna, Chris Brown, Davido, 2 Chainz, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

While fans agree that the line-up brings high expectations, with some banking on the project to be a sure-fire masterpiece, some were quick to point out that a highly anticipated collaboration that was promised was not on the list.

Back in May, social media users were extremely excited when Yung Bleu posted a video of him and Chloe in the studio working on a song.

“I’m streaming it [until] I can’t stream no more I love her version of that song.” one fan had commented, while another said, “Please hurry up so I can stream tf out of it.”

The Chloe Bailey and Yung Bleu collaboration idea was sparked some months before when Chloe shut down social media with a cover of Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still” featuring Drake.

Upon seeing the viral cover, Yung Bleu tweeted, “Ok let’s do a song now.” So fans were thrilled when the two made it happen, but unfortunately, the public will not get to hear it, at least not on Bleu’s upcoming album.

One angry fan tweeted this after seeing the tracklist, “@_YungBleu You really didn’t put the song with Chloe and Wale on your album? Oh nah… that’s sick!”

Soon after disclosing in a Twitter response, Yung Bleu that his label has refused to give the track the green light. “Columbia aka My old label ain’t wanna clear it,” he explained.

Columbia aka My old label ain’t wanna clear it https://t.co/40HYg4B8Xr — Yung Bleu (@_YungBleu) July 14, 2021

Yung Bleu was signed to Columbia records through Boosie’s Badazz Music Syndicate, an independent record label, in 2017.

Two years later, he left Columbia Records and signed a management deal with Meek Mill while remaining a member of Boosie’s Syndicate.

In 2020 the Alabama native launched his own independent record label called “Vandross Music Group.” Under this label, Yung Bleu released two of his latest projects, “Bleu Vandross 3” and “Love Scars: The 5 Stages Of Emotions,” on which “You’re Mines Still” is featured.

Fans are now imploring the rapper to become fully independent as a way of preventing this disappointing hindrance from occurring in the future.