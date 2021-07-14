The Game Issue Apology For ‘Nipsey Hussle Diss’ Lyric Amid Indian Red Boy Murder

The Game issued an apology over some recent lyrics he was spitting following the gruesome murder of Indian Red Boy for allegedly disrespecting Nipsey Hussle’s mural.

A scourge of gun violence has plagued the Hip-Hop community since the start of the year. In fact, since 2020, there’s been an uptick in violent shootings, some of which have resulted in fatalities and others serious injuries to rappers. One of the most recent ones to get media attention was the murder of Indian Red Boy. Just after his death, The Game released a track that spoke about the consequences of disrespecting slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Yesterday, July 13, he took to social media to apologize for the lyrics, and he also took the time to explain his position on the matter, even offering to pay for the 21-year-old’s funeral expenses.

Indian Red Boy was murdered while talking to his friend Kapone on Instagram Live. Police believe at least 16 shots were fired. That murder happened last Thursday, July 8. The Los Angeles Police Department pronouncing him dead at the scene. Online rumors have suggested that the killing was gang-related.

According to the Hawthorne Police Department, the murder appeared to be a hit. Other speculations online suggest that the murder was tied to the fact that Indian Red Boy, alleged to be a member of the Bloods gang, had disrespected a mural for Nipsey Hussle, who endorsed the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips.

Four days later, Monday, July 12, The Game went live on Instagram to share his views on what should happen if anyone disses Nipsey. The verse went like this:

“All white Air Force 1s/N-ggas coming through the hood with them air force guns. We got more drakes than the Billboard/Disrespecting Nip, the type of sh*t you n-ggas get killed for/We not gon’ stand for the disrespect/Get this .45 Bell pressed against your neck.”

He’s now trying to explain what he meant and the fact that the verse was prepared about a month ago, well before Indian Red Boy met his untimely demise. He shared that many people had been reaching out to him on the matter, and he needed to clear the air.

“I’m on here to address a situation that’s been coming to my DMs and y phone all morning about some bars I said yesterday on my Live,” he started before wishing the fallen rapper’s family and fans condolences.

He added: “Number one, I ain’t mean no disrespect to Indian Red Boy, R.I.P., his family, anybody close to him and definitely not the Inglewood families at all or no Blood set in L.A. or none of that sh*t. Not only did I not mean no disrespect to them n***as, I don’t mean no disrespect to no L.A. gangs, no Crips, no Bloods, no eses, none of that.”

He continued on to say that he would always represent the city and that he wasn’t really aware of the situation concerning Indian Red Boy.

“This my city, sh*t, I stand on my rag, I done took this Piru shit around the world, you know what I’m saying? I’ve done been at it with Crips coming up in my career, I’ve done been at it with my old homies sometimes and all that shit. I ain’t even too much know about what happened to blood or his whole situation or none of that, definitely not to be speaking on it.”

He added that these were just bars that he had and had nothing to do with the unfortunate murder. He also said that he would be meeting with the Bloods to sort the entire thing out because it was really a matter of bad timing.

“Like I told some of the homies, I be having bars in my phone all the time. I had them bars in my shit since like April or May or some sh*t… it’s just bad timing. And since it’s bad timing, and n-ggas feel a way or n-ggas feel how they feel, I’ma rectify the situation right here and I’ma get with blood family and straighten it out. Whether I got to help bury blood or put money on his funeral, do whatever I gotta do.”