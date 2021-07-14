G Herbo Parties With Ex Ari Fletcher But That’s Not Why Taina Blocked Him On IG

Rapper G Herbo says that his girlfriend Taina Williams no longer blocks him on social media after he attended his ex’s birthday bash.

Speaking on Hot 107.9 with K Samone, the rapper reacted to the speculations of drama in his relationship with Taina Williams, who recently gave birth to their son. It was reported that she unfollowed and blocked him after he turned up at her ex’s Ari Fletcher’s house for her birthday party.

Fans online reacted to the news as some trolled Williams for getting in her feelings when she was the one who allegedly stole G Herbo from Ari Fletcher while she was recovering from postpartum depression. A tweet of that allegation was retweeted by Fletcher on her official Twitter account.

However, Herbo says Williams has no issues with him celebrating his first son’s mom.

“It wasn’t an issue. She really didn’t feel a way about me going there. It’s just the narrative people try to create.” He said, setting the record straight, “She didn’t even block me for going there. She blocked me for some sh*t I was trolling her about and me and her personally. But she unblocked me of course… trust me she didn’t really feel a way about it.”

Meanwhile, Fletcher is the main prosecution witness in G Herbo’s racketeering case that’s currently before the court.

G Herbo is also enjoying some success on the airwaves with his new album, 25, earning him the highest chart debut of his rap career. The project moved approximately 46,000 album-equivalent units in its first week of release, with around 1000 units in pure album sales.