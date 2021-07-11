Shenseea Back In Jamaica For A Mud Massage After Finishing Album In The US

Shenseea is finally back in Jamaica for a much needed mud massage after finishing up her album in the United States.

The dancehall hitmaker promotes brand Jamaica by taking a family trip to the warm waters of the Bath Mineral Spring in the parish of St. Thomas. It’s safe to say the Jamaican deejay had a wonderful time, as Shenseea baked her body under a layer of hot mud, after which she got dosed in water touted for its healing properties.

The “Bad Alone” artiste posted a video on Instagram of a masseuse touching nearly every inch of her skin. The “lucky guy,” as fans have been calling him, also ensured the Pretty Little Thing ambassador’s face remained dolled up with a perfectly applied mud mask.

“People mi come a Mineral Bath, St. Thomas, Jamaica, yah so we deh,” she says as the man caressed her hand. “Promote we own place. We promote we own place.”

She captioned the video, “Took my fam and friends to Bath Fountain. I still can’t believe how HOT the water is springing from the rocks. I kid you not, it’s boiling temperature!”

Her son, Rajeiro Lee, also received similar services. A video on his personal page shows the 4-year-old Chubby brand ambassador decorated with mud from head to toe.

According to local residents, the historical mineral spring is beneficial to the skin for treating rheumatic ailments and skin diseases. The spring at the bath flows from two rocks producing cold and hot water mixed before it enters the bathhouses for guests.

The 24-year-old is back home after spending time in the States to work on her album that is now completed. She also used the time to interact with her fans and perform at several stage shows.

Jamaica, being a popular celebrity vacation destination, has welcomed a number of international stars in the past months, including YK Osiris, Kelly Rowland, Vanessa Bryant and family, Keyshia Cole, and Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles- Lawson, who dubbed the island “heaven on earth.”