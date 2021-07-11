“Dirt To Bentley” – Jahvillani Drops Debut Album Feat. Skillibeng & Kranium – Review

Jahvillani’s highly anticipated debut album “Dirt to Bentley” is officially out on all digital platforms.

After announcing the new album back in June, fans were anxiously awaiting the release, which was scheduled for July 9th, and it has finally arrived.

The 13-track project is nothing less than impressive and smooth, with additional voices from other Dancehall artists, including New York-based Dancehall singer, Kranium, Dancehall sensation, Skillibeng, and up and coming talent, Prince Swanny.

As the name of the album suggests, the tracks are spreading a positive vibe and giving ‘ghetto youths’ hope, as the deejay tells the story of his origin and his subsequent rise to success, going from nothing (dirt) to riches and success (Bentley). The deejay also added tunes about love, money, progress, and of course, women.

In an interview with The Jamaica Observer’s Splash last week, Jahvillani said, “Di title of di album is really about progression, from nothing to something. Dat’s me an’ my journey. So, mi haffi sing my reality. Mi haffi give di fans a compilation of di journey from Dirt to Bentley.”

Jahvillani only emerged on the Dancehall scene with high recognition four years ago, but the deejay has not forgotten where he is coming from.

The lead single from which the project is titled “Dirt to Bentley” features Kranium. It tells a tale around the theme of “Pro-Gress” (which is the name of the follow-up single).

“From dirt to the Bentley, now a we dem rich boys envy/ From nil to a century, we lock the streets evidently,” Jahvillani opens on the chorus.

While the lead single was introduced to the world with the rest of the album and is definitely expected to make waves, the follow-up single “Pro-Gress” was premiered by his record label, VP records, two weeks ago and had since been taking Jamaica by storm. Even after three weeks, the song still trends on YouTube.

“From a dollar to a mill, from di ghetto now we inna Bugatti/ Every man a look a ting..” Jahvillani bellows in tune.

The Wileside Government originator has carved his own space within Jamaica’s musical landscape, even while his career is still in its infancy.

According to a press release from the deejay’s management team, ‘Dirt to Bentley’ is just the beginning.

Check it out now.