Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Hit Up Studio In NYC In A Rolls-Royce Truck Fueling R9 Talks

Rihanna and her man A$AP Rocky were spotted pulling up to the studio in New York City fueling R9 rumors.

Just after declaring that she doesn’t need a man to be happy, Rihanna was seen rolling around in New York with her current flame A$AP Rocky. The it couple was spotted driving around the city in the Harlem rapper’s white Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but that’s not even the best part. The two were caught by paparazzi heading to the recording studio.

Fans of the Bajan superstar were particularly excited to see this report as her musical hiatus continues to drag on slowly. While the Fenty Beauty mogul has found riveting success in her cosmetic and fashion empire, much to the delight of proud fans, many still can’t help but pine over the prospect of new music from the singer.

Rihanna and Rocky have been inseparable for quite some time now, and while their appearance in the $330,000 RR truck was enough to set social media alight, it was merely a prelude to what the Rihanna Navy was actually sent into a frenzy over. That is their leader setting foot in a studio again.

It remains unconfirmed if the singer was actually working on a track of her own at the New York studio as A$AP Rocky is currently working on his own upcoming album All $miles. The rapper has been cooking up with producers like Metro Boomin, who he was spotted working with just Tuesday.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna spotted leaving the studio last night. pic.twitter.com/yNskZg4EDU — Rap Alert (@rapalert3) July 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s fans are keeping high hopes that the singer could have gotten in the booth herself. One stan online played with the idea of the rapper and singer coming together for another joint track. Who could forget their 2012 collaboration and VMA performance for the “Cockiness” remix, which saw Rocky make a statement when he grabbed Rihanna tush on stage.

Rihanna promises her 9th album, code name R9,

The couple has come a long way since they first became friends. Could they be commemorating their long-time relationship with another joint track?