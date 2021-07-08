Lil Baby Clapped Back At Logan Paul For Trashing His Music, Logan Respond

Lil Baby is reacting to Logan Paul trolling his music following an old clip of the Podcaster surfacing on social media recently in which he bashes the rapper’s music and says he’ll have a short-lived career.

“Lil Baby, he’ll pop up on my Spotify… I’m scrolling through, and I fucking can’t get away from Lil Baby songs,” Paul said on his podcast, Impulsive. “I’m all for the new artists, but this one in particular I have no idea what he’s saying. I have none. And it all sounds the same, his tone is the same it’s all the same. I give him a year.”

The comments were made during a discussion on modern music in which Paul told co-hosts that he felt that music nowadays was saturated before he singled out Lil Baby for his criticism, particularly as his 2020 album ‘My Turn’ was then No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 Chart.

Lil Baby has since become one of the biggest names in the hip hop world and has continued to release music for his fans. In June, he released another album- a collaborative work with Lil Durk called ‘The Voice of the Heroes’, which also debuted No. 1 on Billboard’s 2000 Chart.

Lil Baby, however, reacted to the clip and asked who Logan Paul was as the social media personality was a relatively unknown person until the recent boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Paul.

“Logan who?” Lil Baby tweeted. “More like give em a year to have 100ms.”

Logan Who ? — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) July 8, 2021

nah he corny asf for saying this about u pic.twitter.com/spR4hBy4w4 — ???? ? (@awgeworldwide) July 8, 2021

Logan Paul is known for his bragging, and in spite of the beating he took from Mayweather, he has now suggested he can match up against legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

On his podcast, Logan Paul insinuated that he could take on Tyson because he survived eight rounds against Mayweather even though he was nearly knocked out by Mayweather.

“Someone mentioned Mike Tyson,” he said. “My lawyer mentioned it and he’s like, ‘Nah, Tyson will rip your head off, you don’t stand a chance.’ I’m like, ‘I just went through all this. You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. He’s old, old.’”

On the other hand, Tyson is not about the gimmicks and has stated he has no interest in boxing Paul or his brother.

Meanwhile, Lil Baby remains one of the highest-paid rappers and will be on tour for his new album beginning September, when he will perform on 23 dates beginning at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA.

Logan Paul has since tweeted that he was wrong about Lil Baby.