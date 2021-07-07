Protoje Preach Women Upliftment In “Self Defense” Visual

Protoje has released a new music video for his August 2020 single “Self Defense.”

The single, which was released at a critical time when there was an upsurge of violence against women in Jamaica, is from his fifth studio album In Search OF Lost Time. The song and music video call out male predators and displays a group of women taking the retribution of a man in their own hands, exposing his horrific crime.

Protoje, who is one of the most influential reggae artists to date, is known for music that promotes social consciousness, morality, and upliftment. “Self Defense” tackles issues such as the distrust in Jamaica’s government.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Andrew Holness pointed fingers at the nation’s vibrant genre for the gruesome and heinous crimes being committed. While a few members of the entertainment sector agreed that music is a great motivator, the majority insisted that other factors are at play when it comes to the growing crime rate.

The video for self-defense paints a picture of a population taking matters into their own hands to exact justice. Director Rebecca Williams brought the idea to life, taking the matter from a female perspective.

“This is one of my favorite songs from the album and I decided to do a video for it because I feel like I wanted it to be almost like a declaration or call to attention regarding how we treat our women, especially as men. I wanted the story to be told from a woman’s perspective – and that’s how I linked up with the director, Rebecca. She’s an awesome storyteller & I think she did a great job with this video,” Protoje said.

In an effort to assist in shifting the paradigm of the patriarchal system, Protoje has not only called out misogyny in his music but also in his actions. The reggae star has signed and supported an all-female roster of Jamaican artists, including Lila Iké, Sevana, and Jaz Elise through In.Digg.Nation Collective, which is his very own label and artist management company.

“In Search of Lost Time” is distinctive and colorful and is still in rotation after almost one year since its release. A press release from Protoje’s management team explained that “He [Protoje] colored outside the lines for a cinematic, ethereal, multi-genre LP and executive produced the entire project and co-produced five out of the thirteen original tracks.”

Congrats to Protoje on this exceptional project and newest video.