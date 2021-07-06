Shenseea Reflects On Her Growth 5 Years After Her Dancehall Debut With “Jiggle Jiggle”

Shenseea is reflecting on her massive growth in dancehall on the 5th anniversary of her debuyt single, “Jiggle Jiggle.”

Romeich is also celebrating Shenseea’s five years in the music industry with a lengthy post about where she started from while mentioning her accomplishments and how far much further she will go. The manager/producer took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 6, to reminisce on the day Shenseea released “Jiggle Jiggle,” her first single produced by his team, and to celebrate the dancehall princess’ journey.

Posting a picture of the “Jiggle Jiggle” cover art displaying a younger, slimmer Shenseea, Romeich Major wrote, “In This day in History @shenseea released her first ever single #JIGGLE JIGGLE produced by @romeichentertainment exactly 5 years ago. With her hard working ethics,great personality extra ordinary writing skills,delivery and performance on point and most important her way to better her self she is now ONE OF most popular,talented and hottest dancehall recording artist across the world right now!!!!!”

He continued with figures to support his claim, “In just space of 5 years she has gained over 1.74mil subscribers on youtube which is 3rd most for Jamaican dancehall artist next to #kartel and #seanpaul 2 of dancehall biggest icon, 4.2mil followers on ig most as a dancehallartist, 1.1 million on tik tok and bagging up Millions of streams each month I am happy to say this Jamaican Talent is well on her way to making her country proud!!!”

“So I Pray that for the #shenyengboss next musical year it will be filled with bigger and better Music as well as some explosive performances let’s do this #oneteamonedream #shenseea,” he closed.

While “Jiggle Jiggle” was Shenseea’s first official single five years ago, the “Wasabi” singer gained huge recognition for her remix of Vybz Kartel’s “Lodi” that same year (2016). As Romeich pointed out, there was no going back for her, and she continued to expand despite her many challenges and haters.

Shenseea has also acknowledged her growth through a recent Instagram post. The St. Elizabeth native recounted to her fans the moment she first heard “Jiggle Jiggle” being played in a public setting at the annual Dream Weekend event held in Negril. She also expressed just how hard it was for her at that stage of her life, only having one pair of slippers.

“Today was the release of the very first song I officially recorded! “Jiggle Jiggle” 5 years ago! I finished writing this song 5am in the morning while my baby slept!” The mother of one stated in the caption of her IG post of herself working as a bottle/promo girl at a Dream Weekend event.

“I love this picture because this was the day I served some of the top dancehall artistes and businessmen..brought out all their bottles, food, etc. I then heard my song at the party, and no one knew it was me except my team and the DJ! I posted this picture 5 years ago and I got ridiculed for my slippers, seeing as some of my followers saw it MANY times because I didn’t have much! I glued it over and OVER everytime it fell apart! I am PROUD of myself and I am most grateful to God for carrying me thus far! I am about to start a new journey, and I doubt not in what he will continue to do! When I started it was just a few- now my ShenYengz and I are gonna take over the world.”

Shenseea, born Chinseea Lee, is one of the fastest-rising dancehall artists to date. She currently holds the title of being the most-streamed female Jamaican artist in 2020. While the 24-year-old singjay has been on a hiatus, failing to release new music for several months, she had disclosed that she was working on her first body of work. She recently announced that her debut album is now completed, but she is yet to announce a release date.