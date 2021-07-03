Safaree Reveals Reason Behind Skin Bleaching Stunt

Safaree Samuels has finally admitted that he was trying to pull a prank on fans when he declared that he was bleaching his skin last month.

In a tweet on June 21, the entertainer said, “Starting my skin bleaching process today… it’s time for change.” Safe to say, fans were not here for the declaration. One tweet in response to Safaree’s post said, “You could’ve kept this self hating shit to yourself. You’re a public figure and people see this. I’ll never understand people hating their blackness.”

Others were simply confused by the declaration, while many simply dismissed the tweet as a joke.

A few days later, the Love & Hip Hop star posted a heavily edited image of himself looking lighter while claiming that the effects of his skin bleaching were starting to show. Again, fans dismissed his claim, with many pointing out that the image was edited and badly so.

Safaree Samuels finally emerged on Friday (July 2) to confirm what many persons had already suspected, he wasn’t really bleaching his skin and had just wanted attention.

He explained, “I just want to say that I would never, ever, ever in a million years bleach my skin. I only said that because I’m dropping a skincare line and pretty much, it’s to enhance your already beautiful skin. So, that’s all it’s about.”

He emphasized that he would never bleach his skin while claiming that a lot of people were hitting him up to ask if he really did it.

In another post on his Instagram, he posted an announcement for the new products he was trying to promote.

The caption said, “I’ve been working on this for the past year and the time is finally here!!! Launching “Paradise” skin care. It’s a facial cleanser, facial oil, clay mask, body butter and a body scrub!! I’ve been using it and I’m in love wirh it!!! I can’t wait for y’all to be able to try it!!! IT IS and SMELLS AMAZING and it will be live and available on my bday this SUNDAY July 4…available worldwide !!! Let me know what you think your favorite product will be!!”

While many welcomed the announcement and said they’d be willing to try the products, some social media users used the post to call out Safaree for allegedly being a bad father.

One user commented, “Looking forward to this, but right now ya baby boy in the NICU and you off hosting parties….aware that money need to be made, but its other ways….priorities not in line for good karma to roll in …so pray you receive the success you hope for with this launch.”

Safaree’s unsuccessful skin bleaching claim follows a similar stunt used by Dancehall artiste Spice to promote her song Black Hypocrisy which was released in 2018.