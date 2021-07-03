Cardi B Encourages Sha’Carri Richardson After Olympic Suspension

Cardi B is sending her support to American track athlete Sha’Carri Richardson who was disqualified from running the Olympic 100 meter race after testing positive for a banned substance found in marijuana.

On Saturday, Cardi B shared words of encouragement to the sprinter who received a one-month suspension after testing positive for marijuana. She’s the latest in a slew of celebrities and sports personalities sending support to the sprinter who said she used marijuana to cope with her mother’s death.

In videos released on her social media account, Cardi B said Richardson should continue working hard and preparing for the Olympics next time around.

“Honestly Sha’Carri shows me so much love. This is how I feel about the Sha’Carri situation right, I feel like we can’t turn time around and I feel like the Olympics is gonna be so hard on her because this has been a big situation however that doesn’t take away from the fact that she is the most talked about athlete right now,” Cardi B said. “Three years from now she’s gonna be the number one most anticipated athlete to go to the Olympics so I just feel like all eyes on her, everybody want to see her win.”

In spite of missing the Olympic Games, which take place in Tokyo, Japan, on July 23 and end on August 8, Nike has stated it will continue to support the athlete.

According to Cardi B, Richardson should continue working and should take the current situation as a lesson and not a loss. She added that Richardson had shown great strength in just qualifying for the games even while dealing with her mother’s death.

“She’s a girl I would love to hang out with her…she’s f***king talented as well, since all eyes is on you, make sure you get all that endorsement money…I am so interesting in knowing about this girl, there’s so much things people are going through,” Cardi B said.

“Three years from now when you win, you will win, because it’s gonna be bigger than this year. It’s never losing it’s a lesson. Get up get your business straight and know that three years from now, get your endorsements and now everybody is gonna be glued to the television. Never think an L is a L it is just a lesson,” Cardi B assured her.

Richardson was pegged as a crowd favorite for Olympic gold after running 10.86 seconds days after her mother died. Her record makes her the sixth fastest woman in the world. Her record was expected to bring a formidable challenge to Olympic record holder Jamaican sprint champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who is the Fastest Woman Alive.

Fraser-Pryce holds the 2019 world title and set a new record in Jamaica when she clocked 10.63 seconds at the 100-meter meet in Kingston last week. Mrs. Pryce’s record is the fourth best time in history.