XXXTentacion’s Mother Donates Computers To Jamaican High School Students

XXXTentacion’s mother donated much needed computers to high school students in Jamaica.

Haile Selassie High School in Kingston was the recipient of a large quantity of computer donation by the XXXTentacion Foundation. The late rapper’s foundation was founded and headed by his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, who flew to Jamaica this week to hand over the computers.

Urban Islandz obtained some images from the handover ceremony showing Cleopatra Bernard doing a photo opt with students and faculty staff, each forming an X with their hands to represent the late Florida rapper, who has Jamaican parents.

The XXXTentacion Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the memory of the late rapper, XXXTentacion, born Jahseh D. Onfroy.

XXXTentacion died in 2018 at the age of 20, after he sustained gunshot wounds during a robbery incident in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

The often controversial rapper had a number of run-ins with the law as well as rap beefs. X songs are often themed around strong emotions and depression, which resonate with a lot of his fans.

The “SAD!” rapper still had a very large fan base, some of who maintain that the rapper was very kind and gentle, contrary to popular belief.

His fans in Jamaica are not in the least bit surprised by the donation by the rapper’s foundation.

XXXTentacion was always vocal and proud about his Jamaican heritage as both his parents are Jamaicans.

Others showed their appreciation for the donations to Haile Selassie High, especially during these difficult times when classes were forced to move to online platforms during the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic. Schools are set to reopen for face-to-face classes in Jamaica in September, all being well.

Meanwhile, this is not the first donation from an international celebrity foundation, as just last month Urban Islandz reported that the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation purchased 100 tablets for Jamaican children at the cost of US$15,000. The donation was made to the Connect a Child Initiative, which is a collaborative effort of a number of Jamaican enterprises to support Jamaica’s education ministry.

Both sets of donations are extremely appreciated.