Lil Uzi Vert Pop A Wheelie With JT Holding On For Her Life

Lil Uzi Vert and City Girls rapper JT are riding goals as the couple enjoys summer biking adventures as the weather warms up across the country.

The hip hop couple were spotted out and about as Lil Uzi Vert performed a stunt while JT clung to him on the back of an ATV. Uzi shared the clip on his Instagram feed showing the stunt as JT screams but held on for her life.

“@thegirlJT YOU SO SCARY MOMMY,” he said. “I literally couldn’t BREATH [sic] I love you so much crazy lady…my partner in crime,” he posted.

Meanwhile, JT, who seems to have been caught off guard by the stunt, panicked and was quick to call out Lil Uzi. “mommy I got you I swear to God I got you,” he reassured her as he pats her leg wrapped around his on the ATV.

She replied to his post, “Lmaoooooooo why would you expose me pa?” she said with laughing emojis. “next time im gone be ready ….I love you more! You always put me in another world, never a dull moment,” she added.

The couple has been dating since 2019 and has gotten closer, with Lil Uzi declaring online earlier this month that JT “was the one.”

Lil Uzi Vert and JT have been dating for almost a year now and still going strong despite the scrutiny they regularly experience on social media. Last month, the Philly rapper caught some heat from producer Southside for seemingly disrespecting his City Girls girlfriend, Yung Miami.

The exchange reportedly caused some tension between JT and Yung Miami. But the rap duo has since moved on from that and are tight again, as evident during their appearance at last weekend’s BET Awards.