Jack Harlow Nervously Shoots Shot At Saweetie But Says It’s A “Friend Vibe”

Jack Harlow wants to know “what’s poppin” with the newly single Saweetie.

There has been a lot of male attention pointed in Saweetie‘s direction since her breakup with Migos rapper Quavo. The Icy Girl seems to have a lot going on in her career, plus a lot of potential in her personal life. While on the red carpet at the BET Awards on Sunday, Shade Room cameras caught the moment Jack Harlow seemingly shot his shot with Saweetie.

The “Whats Poppin” rapper slid over during Saweetie’s interview introducing himself and asking how she was. “Hi Saweetie,” he said. “It’s Jack.” Saweetie told him she knew who he was as he proceeded to engage her in conversation. “You don’t like getting caught off-guard?” he is heard asking. Saweetie eventually asked him why he was shaking, which he immediately denied and clearly said into the mic, “No one’s shaking.”

The two, of course, have previously met as Jack Harlow guest-starred on the remix to Saweetie’s single “Tap In” in 2020 with DaBaby and Post Malone. Perhaps out of respect for Quavo, he never made any moves then, but it’s fair play now. When Saweetie was asked if we just watched Jack Harlow shooting his shot with her, she responded, “I don’t know, but y’all better not be messy with this sh*t,” she told The Shaderoom.

Lemme find out Jack Harlow tryna find out about Saweetie!! He was real smooth with it too ?? pic.twitter.com/4rFNLzx8cO — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 29, 2021

Only time will tell if Harlow will score with this Icy Girl, but in the meantime, Saweetie, who presented at the BET Awards on Sunday, is super busy with her collaborations and upcoming debut album. She recently worked with Gwen Stefani and announced that she is also working on a top-secret project with Cher.

Saweetie told Billboard everything she hopes her delayed debut album Pretty B*tch Music will be. “This album needs to have feelings, it needs to have soul, it needs to have spirit,” the rapper said. “And I have a lot of room for improvement, so I’m gonna work on that. And once it’s done, the album will be released.”

Jack Harlow has since said it was a friendly gesture.

Do you think Jack Harlow stands a chance with Saweetie?