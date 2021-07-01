DaBaby Is Over The Ludacris Comparisons, “I think people use that too lightly”

DaBaby says he was inspired by artists like Ludacris and Busta Rhymes.

Recently Lil Duval compared DaBaby to Ludacris, and it sparked a whole conversation on Twitter. “Da baby is this generation Ludacris,” tweeted the comedian. Given the Charlotte rapper’s visually playful closeup-style music videos, being likened to Ludacris came as no surprise. Catching wind of the online discussion, DaBaby addressed the comparison himself at the 2021 BET Awards this week.

“I wouldn’t even say we’re one of the same,” the rapper told Billboard on the red carpet. “I feel like that’s too commonly used. I think people use that too lightly. I was inspired by Ludacris’ creativity with his music videos. [I was inspired] by a lot of people. Not only people like Ludacris, but people like Nelly. I mean, everybody.”

“I feel like as the generations unfolded, people from every era was inspired by somebody from the era before them,” DaBaby continued. “Even when it boils down to 50 Cent, Eminem, and Mystikal, everybody’s videos used to be crazy. Busta Rhymes’ videos used to be crazy [too]. So I definitely was inspired by Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, and several other artists with their music videos.”

DaBaby recently dropped his self-directed music video for his single “Ball If I Want To,” which caught a lot of attention for its 1-minute and 53-second high-energy vibe. On Friday, he followed up with “Red Light Green Light,” a video he also directed, which has a similar playful nature. The rapper is rolling out a trio of singles, and for his next, he says he will be shooting abroad. “I finna go overseas next with this next single,” he teased. “Put your belly shirt on.”

On Sunday, DaBaby gave his first live performance of “Ball If I Want To” at the 2021 BET Awards. The performance received rave reviews for simulating the vibe of the official music video. Fans are stoked to see what DaBaby has in store next as he’s been dropping visuals back to back.

Da baby is this generation Ludacris — lil duval (@lilduval) June 24, 2021

Come on nih y’all hating if y’all don’t see it ????? pic.twitter.com/yzyYosiNmC — lil duval (@lilduval) June 24, 2021